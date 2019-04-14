A look at the facts and fictions surrounding vaccines

Over the past few years, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the topic of vaccines. Despite overwhelming scientific evidence of safety and effectiveness, some parents may still be skeptical about having their children vaccinated.

HealthScene Ohio spoke with pediatric infectious disease expert Dr. Nazha Abughali, with the MetroHealth System, to shed light on some of these questions.

HealthScene Ohio: How exactly does a vaccine work and prevent future disease?

Nazha Abughali: Vaccines help develop immunity in our bodies to fight infections. They do that by imitating the infection without actually getting the real infection with the illness. The body reacts to the vaccine by developing immune response and memory to this infection as well. So, when we are exposed to this infection in the future, the immune system readily remembers that infection and develops the immune response that protects us for the real disease.

HSO: Do vaccines work differently depending on a patient's age?

NA: Yes, some aspects of the immune system are not very well developed after birth. The immune system matures as the child grows.

HSO: Are there any other ingredients that go into a vaccine? Why?

NA: Yes, some ingredients may be added to boost the immune response or as a preservative.

HSO: What are possible symptoms of getting a vaccine? Are there any symptoms that can be seen as a red flag?

NA: A vaccine could cause some side effects such as mild fever, pain at the site of the shot, mild rash and irritability. However, in very rare circumstances, it could cause an allergic reaction.

HSO: Does a vaccine become an unreliable source of protection to the virus if the patient doesn’t follow up on a second, third, etc. dose of the vaccine?

NA: Correct. Some vaccines require multiple doses to keep the level of immunity in the body.

HSO: Are there any alternatives to the shot, such as a spray? Is the spray less effective or more effective than the shot?

NA: In general, most vaccines are shots with a few exceptions, such as the flu vaccine, which is available in a nasal spray. However, recent studies have shown that the shot gives more protection against the flu in children.

Vaccinating your child not only protects your child, but protects the whole community by preventing the spread of the infection.

We should always remember that smallpox was completely eradicated from the whole world by vaccination.

HSO: Should a woman get any necessary vaccines after pregnancy? What vaccines?

NA: Women should receive vaccines such as DTaP and rubella after delivery. These are important to protect themselves so they do not transmit serious infections, such as pertussis, to their infants after birth. These vaccines also protect them against infections for future pregnancies that may cause harm to the fetus.

HSO: Why are some vaccines necessary for someone who is going to travel internationally?

NA: Some infections, such as yellow fever and typhoid fever, are endemic and common in certain countries. An individual without previous exposure for immunity against such infections could get very sick if he or she is exposed to it for the first time.

HSO: Some people are against getting vaccines. What would you say or advise to those people?

NA: Vaccines help prevent serious infections such as polio, measles, pertussis, chicken pox and meningitis. These infections not only cause severe disease, but could cause death and long-term complications and morbidities such as paralysis in polio.

Paige Brown is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

About the Expert

Dr. Nazha F. Abughali practices pediatric infectious diseases in Cleveland. Abughali graduated from American University of Beirut in 1986. She completed a residency at Jackson Health System. Abughali also specializes in infectious disease. She currently practices at MetroHealth Medical Center Emergency Department and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth Medical Center and University Hospitals Case Medical Center. Abughali is board-certified in pediatrics.

