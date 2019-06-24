The sun's out, are you taking time to protect your eyes?

Suns Out, Rays Out

With the summer in full swing, much of our time is finally able to be spent outdoors doing a number of activities. Whether you are swimming, cutting the grass or hanging out at the ballpark with friends and family, the sun may feel warm and welcoming, but there are plenty of dangers of which to remain cognizant.

“The biggest thing in the summertime is that ultraviolet radiation is much more common and intense,” Dr. Matthew Ohr, MD of the Ohio State University’s Havener Eye Institute says.

Not Just for Looks

It starts with having appropriate eye protection. UVA and UVB rays are the utmost concern when it comes to the sun. Both are extremely damaging to the unprotected skin and eye.

There is a thorough list of criteria that sunglasses must meet to be deemed “100 percent UV protected” to block out UVA and UVB rays.

“It is not necessarily the price that makes them UV protective or better than others,” Ohr says. “People will assume that all sunglasses are protective, even just by looking at the shade of the lens, you need to make sure that they are truly 100 percent UV protected.”

But What are the Risks?

One of the largest risks, as it pertains to unprotected eyes, is the development of photokeratitis, which is essentially sunburn of the eyes. The UV light affects the surface of the cornea, which is the “clear dome” of the outer layer of the eye used to help filter light.

“Pain, redness, and blurriness are common symptoms but long-term effects can lead to cataracts, pterygium, skin cancer or even macular degeneration,” Ohr says. “You could never be too protective when it comes to UV protection.”

Even on an overcast day, your eye is still exposed and at risk of damage from UV rays.

Other Dangers

While being out in the sun presents a multitude of dangers, other summertime activities can also affect your eye health.

“We tend to see a lot more injuries when it’s nice out and people are outside doing things like outdoor projects,” Ohr says.

Cutting the grass can cause small rocks, stones or sticks to become high-velocity projectiles that fly up and hit you in the eye. Something as simple as playing a sport should require protection for eyes says Ohr.

Swimming Safely

If you intend to be poolside the remainder of this summer, an often-overlooked aspect is individuals who wear contact lenses.

“It is definitely not recommended to wear contact lenses when you are coming into contact with water,” Ohr says. “Contact lens users have an increased risk of swimming-related corneal infections and possibly permanent vision loss.”

The FDA suggests not wearing contact lenses when coming into any type of contact with water. “If pool water splashes on the contacts, wash them immediately with a solution or get a pair of new ones,” Ohr says.

Cataracts

With all the added exposure to sunlight throughout the summer months, the possibility of developing cataracts increases.

Cataracts cause vision cloudiness within the natural lens of the eye. Tell-tale signs of this can include blurred vision, light sensitivity and seeing halos from headlights at night.

“Certainly, in the United States we have a great healthcare system and it is easy to catch these things before they become problematic,” Ohr says. “Having dilated eye exams will help deal with and minimize those conditions.”

Age plays a factor in developing cataracts. The CDC estimates that 15 million Americans age 65 or older have cataracts in one or both of their eyes.

“Not all cataracts are going to require surgery,” Ohr says. “It ultimately depends on how the cataract is affecting the vision and whether or not it is causing other issues in the eye.”

Traditional cataract surgery has been successful for quite some time. But new developments have focused around using lasers to perform parts of the surgery.

Femtosecond laser-assisted surgery is a relatively new procedure that shows promise, as compared with standard methods.

“Cataract surgery has been an evolution, to the point where we feel that it is a rather easy disease to treat and there is a great safety profile and great success,” Ohr says. “Treatment continues to get better and better.”

Life choices that can increase risks for cataracts

Smoking

Drinking

Diet (having high body mass index)

Prolonged exposure to UV rays and diabetes also put you at a greater risk of developing cataracts.

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

About the Expert

Matthew Ohr’s areas of specialization include vitreoretinal and corneal diseases. He diagnoses and manages eye conditions involving the retina, vitreous cornea and other structures. Retinal conditions that Dr. Ohr treats include retinal detachment, retinal vascular occlusive disease, diabetic retinopathy and others. Through early intervention and ongoing care, his team can prevent and manage many potentially blinding eye conditions. Dr. Ohr is especially interested in advanced imaging technologies, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT).