Methods to get your child to eat a healthy school lunch

If you're responsible for packing your child's school lunch every morning, it's likely you already know the drill. Peanut butter jelly sandwich, perhaps an apple and a baggie of chips. You sigh while rolling up yet another brown paper bag, knowing that the PBJ will most likely be smashed into goo, leaving the chips to be your child's only source of lunch for the afternoon.

It's not easy to come up with alternatives and varieties for school lunches. You want your child to have a nutritional, delicious lunch, but there's just no time to make gourmet meals to-go.

We outlined ways you can make school lunches that are healthy, easy to pack and most importantly - food that your child won't throw away or bring home half-nibbled on.

Utilize jars

Mason jars are available at Michael's store for as low as a $1 and can make a school lunch look gourmet when it actually took you a minute to throw together. Kids will love the fun method of transporting their snack and you can prep jars in advance and keep them in the fridge for convenience! Get creative as you want - toss together a vegetable jar with brown rice or make a delicious fruit-filled option.

PRO TIP: For a fun activity, you and your child can decorate the jars! Just make sure any materials you use are dishwasher friendly.

Mason jar fruit salad

Ingredients

Bananas

Blueberries

Strawberries

Low sugar yogurt of choice

Chia seeds

Drizzle of honey

This one is simple - Slice up bananas and put them at the bottom of your jar. Top with a half a cup of low sugar yogurt. Then slice strawberries and add to your jar, along with a handful of blueberries. Finish the jar off with another half cup of yogurt and sprinkle 1/2 tablespoon of chia seeds and honey on top.

Protein bites

If yo

u're worried your child isn't getting that pack of protein they need for the school day, start incorporating protein bites into their lunches. These kid-friendly recipes don't require any protein powder and have whole, nutrient-dense ingredients.

PRO TIP: It only takes one batch of protein bites to last you a while. Take 10 minutes out of your day to make a batch and store them in the refrigerator in a large Tupperware.

Toothpicks

Picky eaters will love having fun with their lunch using toothpicks! Slice nutrient-dense snacks into Tupperware and supply your child with toothpicks or lollipop sticks. Pack an array of easily sliced foods so your child can create their own style of kabobs and combinations.

Flat cheese sandwich

How many times has your child returned home with a flattened, mushed, unfortunate-looking sandwich? Switch up the game by flattening their sandwich before your pack it! A basic whole wheat and cheese sandwich can be flattened gently with your hands or a roller so that it's thin but not destroyed. Your child will go crazy over how wild it looks and no longer will you have to be afraid of mangled lunches.

Ask your child!

It may sound crazy simple - but asking your child what kinds of lunch options they'd like can seriously open up entirely new choices. Sit down and have them write a list of foods they enjoy in separate categories like vegetables, fruit and meats. You may be surprised to find out that your child doesn't like the ham and cheese sandwich you pack every day, but has never spoken up about it.

Mallory Arnold is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.