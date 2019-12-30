Kick off Valentine's Day with something sweet and tart

Do you remember when we used to dance? And incidents arose from circumstance? If you can’t, we suggest taking a little chance and living in the heat of the moment this Valentine’s Day with Fireproof’s latest cocktail.

The heat of the moment is a cocktail topped with Poema Cava Rosé, a bubbly, floral and fruity finish to this bright drink.

“It’s all about balance. The slightest mismeasurement can throw off the entire cocktail,” Fireproof Restaurant Manager Jacob Neff says. “Also, you don’t want to overdo the topping of the rosé, it should only be a splash.”

Ingredients

1 whole freshly squeezed lemon

1/2 oz. Gran Marnier

1/2 oz. Licor 43

1 oz. Prickly Pear Puree

1 1/2 oz. Belvedere Vodka

Instructions

Shake over ice

Strain into martini glass

Top with Poeme Cava Rosé

Garnish with hand-cut heart-shaped lemon peel

