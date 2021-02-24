RECIPE | National Chili Day is here

Feb. 25 is National Chili Day.

Although Cincinnati is known for its delicious chili, Columbus folks can definitely appreciate the dish. You won't want to miss these recipes to celebrate!

The Best Classic Chili

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 pound 90% lean ground beef

2 1/2 tbsp. chili powder

2 tbsp. ground cumin

2 tbsp. granulated sugar

2 tbsp. tomato paste

1 tbsp. garlic powder

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1/4 tsp. ground cayenne pepper, optional

1 1/2 cups beef broth

1 (15 oz.) can petite diced tomatoes

1 (16 oz.) can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce

Instructions:

Add the olive oil to a large soup pot and place it over medium-high heat for two minutes. Add the onion. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the ground beef to the pot. Break it apart with a wooden spoon. Cook for 6-7 minutes, until the beef is browned, stirring occasionally. Add the chili powder, cumin, sugar, tomato paste, garlic powder, salt, pepper and optional cayenne. Stir until well combined. Add the broth, diced tomatoes (with its juice), drained beans and tomato sauce. Stir well. Bring the liquid to a boil. Then, reduce the heat (low to medium-low) to gently simmer the chili, uncovered, for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the pot from heat. Let the chili rest for 5-10 minutes before serving.

Recipe courtesy of The Wholesome Dish

Ultimate Vegan Chili

× Expand Nora Cooks – www.noracooks.com

Ingredients:

Meaty Tofu Crumbles

2 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tbsp. nutritional yeast

2 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 (14 oz.) firm tofu

Chili

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 medium sweet onion, diced

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

2 (28 oz.) cans crushed tomatoes

2 (15 oz.) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15 oz.) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup water

3 tbsp. chili powder

2 tsp. ground cumin

1 tbsp. pure maple syrup

1 tbsp. cocoa powder

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. salt, or to taste

Instructions:

For the tofu crumbles:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat. In a large bowl, mix together the soy sauce, nutritional yeast, chili powder and smoked paprika. It will be pasty. Now crumble the tofu into the bowl with your hands and mix together using a large spoon until well combined with the paste. Spread the tofu mixture evenly in the pan. Place in the oven and bake for 30 minutes, stirring the tofu halfway through. Once the tofu is in the oven, start the chili.

For the chili:

In a large pot over medium heat, add the olive oil. Add the chopped onion and sauté 3-4 minutes until translucent. Add in the garlic and cook 1 more minute, stirring constantly. Now add all the rest of the chili ingredients, except the tofu, and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for about 20 minutes, until the tofu crumbles are done baking. If a thicker consistency is desired, use an immersion blender and blend just a few times. Do this before you add the tofu. Once the tofu crumbles are done, stir them into the pot. Serve with vegan sour cream, cornbread, tortilla chips, cilantro, tomatoes, hot sauce, vegan cheese shreds and chives, if desired.

Recipe courtesy of Nora Cooks

Nora McKeown is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.