National Chocolate Cake Day is here

Grab your fork and say goodbye to your New Year’s Resolution because Jan. 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day. From decadent buttercream frosting to rich dark chocolate, there’s nothing better than homemade cake. What better way to celebrate than by supporting these local Columbus bakeries?

The Suisse Shop Bakery

The Suisse Shop Bakery in the Polaris Neighborhood is voted the best wedding cake bakery in all of central Ohio. It was also voted in the top 2 percent of the country’s wedding cake bakeries in 2018, so the national acclaim just proves the deliciousness of its cakes. Since its opening in 1983, the Suisse Shop imports all its ingredients from Europe for a taste of authenticity.

Try out its signature chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream icing.

Short North Piece of Cake

Short North Piece of Cake states on its website, “Cakes are our specialty.” While it can make beautifully extravagant specialty cakes for all occasions, it also has decadent ready-to-go cakes.

Piece of Cake’s ready-to-go chocolate cake with chocolate cream filling, vanilla buttercream icing and ganache is the prefect pick for National Chocolate Cake day. Order now on online.

Pattycake Bakery

Pattycake Bakery is located in Clintonville and uses organic, locally-sourced vegan ingredients. All of its baked goods are made from scratch and served in recycled and biodegradable packaging. The bakery refuses to sacrifice flavor or ethics—it has both!

Find out how delicious and conscientious chocolate cake can be and order Pattycake’s nut-free “seriously good chocolate cake.”

Belle’s Bread

Belle’s Bread is a family-owned Japanese bakery in Kenny Centre with 30 years of cake baking experience. The bakery has both Japanese and Parisian influences, resulting in a unique combination of fresh-baked goodies.

Order Belle’s Bread’s chocolate round cake online.

Bake Me Happy

Bake Me Happy is known for its gluten-free pastries. Located in Merion Village, it makes everything gluten-free right in front of customers. It also offers many vegan options so customers with dietary restrictions can still enjoy a sweet treat.

Try Bake Me Happy’s whoopie pie cake, filled with marshmallow crème and topped with dark chocolate ganache.

In the wise words of Marie Antoinette, “Let them eat cake.”

