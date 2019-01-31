Warm foods to keep you healthy in the cold

As the temperature drops (more like plummets) it’s easy to hunker down in bed with a barrel-sized bowl of hot macaroni and cheese and an entire loaf of just-baked bread. For some people, when the weather becomes bitterly cold, it's like the world is ending and your body goes into a hungry frenzy, desperate to eat everything in your house but the couch.

And that’s totally not your fault!

During the winter you may find yourself wanting to eat more and craving carb-heavy, calorie saturated foods. Some researchers suggest that cold weather can trigger an evolutionary instinct within ourselves to ‘fatten’ ourselves up in order to survive.

See? Don't blame yourself when you eye that third doughnut. You're just trying to survive - duh! (Okay, maybe this isn't the best thought process).

One study published in Nature found that participants ate more calories and saturated fat per day in the winter season, compared with spring.

Lucky for us, health experts have compiled a list of warm superfoods that will not only help curb those crazy winter cravings, but will also improve your overall health with immune-boosting nutrients and antioxidants.

Oatmeal

It’s warm, mushy and perfectly flexible to taste however you want. Oats contain a high amount of fiber that help lower cholesterol and could even reduce the risk of heart disease. Plus, the high-fiber content allows you to feel fuller longer.

Where you need to go: The Guild House

Toasted walnuts

When you’re craving a snack but want your fingers to stay warm to the touch, try roasting walnuts in the oven at 350 degrees with a light coat of avocado oil and pepper. Walnuts are packed with heart-healthy nutrients and have been proven to reduce resting blood pressure.

Where you need to go: Peanut Shoppe Columbus

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are high in vitamin A and fiber, which combined is the perfect formula for good skin and a full tummy. They are a low calorie option filled with calcium, potassium and iron.

Where you need to go: The Angry Baker

Hot chocolate

Surprised? Relieved? Us too! Just make sure you aren’t choosing a sugary powdered mix when you’re in the mood for a warm beverage. Dark chocolate hot chocolate has antioxidants and cancer-fighting vitamins that make the occasional indulgence completely okay, according to health experts.

Where you need to go: Northstar Cafe

Soups

This may be an obvious one, but soup is ideal for a frigid day. The health benefits of soup and broth are endless. Because of the variety, there are so many different kind of immune-boosting additions you can consume. Make sure to always look at the list of ingredients before selecting your bowl of choice, and watch out for salt and fat content.

Where you need to go: Portia’s Cafe

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor.