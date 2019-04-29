Recipe | Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad with Mint Hazelnut

Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad with Mint Hazelnut

Ingredients

1 cup spring greens

1/2 cup blanched hazelnuts

2 rhubarb stalks, thinly slived

2 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. fresh orange juice

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 pounds of strawberries

1/4 cup torn fresh mint leaves

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Toast hazelnuts on baking sheet until golden brown or for 8-10 minutes.

Toss rhubarb, sugar, orange juice and lemon juice in a bowl. Let sit until rhubarb is slightly softened - about 30 minutes.

Toss it with spring greens, strawberries, mint and hazelnuts.

Recipe thanks to Michael Graydon + Nikole Herriott

Homemade vinaigrette salad dressing

In a pinch and don't have dressing for your salad? Here is an easy, homemade vinaigrette anyone can whip up within mere minutes.

Ingredients

3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. white wine vinegar

Pinch of salt

Ground pepper

(Optional add-ins)

1-2 tbsp. dill, basil, parsley cilantro, mint or thyme

2 tsp. grated ginger

2 tsp. shallots, scallions or onion

Directions

Add all ingredients to a small mason jar. Screw on the lid and shake until blended.

Taste and adjust seasonings if desired.

Keep dressing in a sealed jar in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.