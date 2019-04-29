Recipe | Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad with Mint Hazelnut

Assigned salad duty for that spring celebration, graduation or get-together? This spring salad takes your basic greens to new levels of flavor!

Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad with Mint Hazelnut

Ingredients

  • 1 cup spring greens
  • 1/2 cup blanched hazelnuts
  • 2 rhubarb stalks, thinly slived
  • 2 tbsp. sugar
  • 1 tbsp. fresh orange juice
  • 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 2 pounds of strawberries
  • 1/4 cup torn fresh mint leaves

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Toast hazelnuts on baking sheet until golden brown or for 8-10 minutes.
  • Toss rhubarb, sugar, orange juice and lemon juice in a bowl. Let sit until rhubarb is slightly softened - about 30 minutes.
  • Toss it with spring greens, strawberries, mint and hazelnuts.  

Recipe thanks to Michael Graydon + Nikole Herriott

Homemade vinaigrette salad dressing

In a pinch and don't have dressing for your salad? Here is an easy, homemade vinaigrette anyone can whip up within mere minutes.

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil 
  • 1 tbsp. white wine vinegar 
  • Pinch of salt
  • Ground pepper
  • (Optional add-ins)
  • 1-2 tbsp. dill, basil, parsley cilantro, mint or thyme
  • 2 tsp. grated ginger
  • 2 tsp. shallots, scallions or onion

Directions

Add all ingredients to a small mason jar. Screw on the lid and shake until blended. 

Taste and adjust seasonings if desired.

Keep dressing in a sealed jar in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.