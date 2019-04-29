Recipe | Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad with Mint Hazelnut

×
Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad with Mint Hazelnut
Ingredients
- 1 cup spring greens
- 1/2 cup blanched hazelnuts
- 2 rhubarb stalks, thinly slived
- 2 tbsp. sugar
- 1 tbsp. fresh orange juice
- 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 2 pounds of strawberries
- 1/4 cup torn fresh mint leaves
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Toast hazelnuts on baking sheet until golden brown or for 8-10 minutes.
- Toss rhubarb, sugar, orange juice and lemon juice in a bowl. Let sit until rhubarb is slightly softened - about 30 minutes.
- Toss it with spring greens, strawberries, mint and hazelnuts.
Recipe thanks to Michael Graydon + Nikole Herriott
Homemade vinaigrette salad dressing
In a pinch and don't have dressing for your salad? Here is an easy, homemade vinaigrette anyone can whip up within mere minutes.
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp. white wine vinegar
- Pinch of salt
- Ground pepper
- (Optional add-ins)
- 1-2 tbsp. dill, basil, parsley cilantro, mint or thyme
- 2 tsp. grated ginger
- 2 tsp. shallots, scallions or onion
Directions
Add all ingredients to a small mason jar. Screw on the lid and shake until blended.
Taste and adjust seasonings if desired.
Keep dressing in a sealed jar in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.