Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams releases new limited flavor

It’s a magical day, ranked up there on the ‘warm fuzzies’ scale with Christmas.

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is the first Saturday of February – and yes, it’s a genuine holiday.

HISTORY

The day was first created in the 1960s by Florence Rappaport in Rochester, New York. As a mother of six kids stuck in the house on a snowy, winter day, she was exhausted by the amount of complaining about the cold. Rappaport declared it to be Ice Cream for Breakfast Day to entertain them. Just like your tongue to a frozen pole in the dead of February- the tradition stuck.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is releasing a limited flavor on February 2 to celebrate.

And the secret flavor to be released is …… Banana French Toast!

The surprise flavor is a creamy custard banana base with maple syrup incorporated and a crunchy French toast cinnamon crumble. The limited menu item is expected to sell out the same day it’s released – so if your bananas for French toast, hurry in!

Even sweeter, 100% of the profits from the scoop shop that day from 9:00 a.m. to noon will benefit She Should Run, a nonpartisan organization that is working towards getting 250,000 women to run for office by 2030.

Founder of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, Jeni Britton Bauer, said,

"This is our second year partnering with She Should Run, an organization whose mission is to support women running for office, and we're proud to be scooping our delicious new flavor for a great cause."

"Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is a holiday at Jeni's, and it's one of our favorites! It's all about breaking the rules just a little bit with your community, especially our home in Columbus. That's what makes our limited-time Banana French Toast flavor so fun," - Jeni Britton Bauer, Founder of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni’s will be opening early for the holiday at 9:00 a.m.

And if the sugar rush somehow isn’t enough for your morning routine, the scoop shops will also be serving coffee to pair with your ice cream breakfast.

Can't make it in-store?

Don't fret! Jeni's has a breakfast-themed collection of flavors you can purchase online from January 22 - February 2.

The Ice Cream for Breakfast Day collection includes:

Milkiest Chocolate

Gooey Butter Cake

Cream Puff

Coffee with Cream & Sugar

Brown Butter Almond Brittle

Brambleberry Crisp

Oh, we just love the holidays!

