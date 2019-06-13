Recipe | Baked Avocado Chips

Take your chip game up a notch with these cheesy crisps!

Ingredients

  • 1 large ripe avocado
  • 3/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 Tsp. lemon juice
  • 1/2 Tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/4 Tsp. onion powder
  • 1/8 Tsp. ground black pepper
  • Parchment paper

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 325 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
  2. In a bowl, add peeled, pitted avocado and mash with a spoon until creamy. Add in cheese, lemon juice, garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper. Stir until combined.
  3. Add 1 heaping teaspoon of batter onto baking sheet, spacing each dollop of batter 3 inches apart. You should be able to fit 12 chips on a half sheet pan (18' x 13')
  4. Cut a sheet of parchment paper to fit the pan. Place on top of dollops and press lightly, flattening slightly into circles. Gently peel paper off and use the back of a spoon to finish smoothing chips into thin shapes. 
  5. Bake chips for about 15 minutes or until golden brown. Gently flip chips using a spatula. Cook an additional 2-3 minutes on the other side. Don't let the cheese turn dark brown.
  6. Let chips cool before eating! 

From the kitchen of KirbieCravings.

Still not enough avocado? Try this 2-minute avocado chip dip recipe!

Ingredients

  • 1 avocado
  • 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • Squeeze of lime juice
  • Pinch of garlic powder
  • 1/4 Tsp. salt

Directions

  1. Mash avocado.
  2. Mix in yogurt, lime juice, garlic powder and salt. Adjust to taste.