Recipe | Baked Avocado Chips

Ingredients
- 1 large ripe avocado
- 3/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1 Tsp. lemon juice
- 1/2 Tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 Tsp. onion powder
- 1/8 Tsp. ground black pepper
- Parchment paper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
- In a bowl, add peeled, pitted avocado and mash with a spoon until creamy. Add in cheese, lemon juice, garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper. Stir until combined.
- Add 1 heaping teaspoon of batter onto baking sheet, spacing each dollop of batter 3 inches apart. You should be able to fit 12 chips on a half sheet pan (18' x 13')
- Cut a sheet of parchment paper to fit the pan. Place on top of dollops and press lightly, flattening slightly into circles. Gently peel paper off and use the back of a spoon to finish smoothing chips into thin shapes.
- Bake chips for about 15 minutes or until golden brown. Gently flip chips using a spatula. Cook an additional 2-3 minutes on the other side. Don't let the cheese turn dark brown.
- Let chips cool before eating!
From the kitchen of KirbieCravings.
Still not enough avocado? Try this 2-minute avocado chip dip recipe!
Ingredients
- 1 avocado
- 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
- Squeeze of lime juice
- Pinch of garlic powder
- 1/4 Tsp. salt
Directions
- Mash avocado.
- Mix in yogurt, lime juice, garlic powder and salt. Adjust to taste.