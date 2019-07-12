Recipe | Molten Cinnamon Rolls

×
Ingredients
- Cinnamon roll dough, your preference
- 8 oz. cream cheese
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup milk
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Take two cinnamon roll dough packs and press them into flat circles.
- For the filling: in a medium bowl, mix together cream cheese, sugar and vanilla. Stir until smooth.
- Add the milk and stir until there are no lumps.
- Freeze cream cheese for about an hour.
- Scoop out a spoonful of mixture and place it in the center of one of the cinnamon roll dough circles. Fold the edges of the dough up the sides of the cream cheese scoop.
- Place the other flattened dough circle on top, using a spoon to tuck the edges underneath. Repeat with the remaining dough and cream cheese.
- Place the sealed dough balls upside down in a 9x9 cake pan with the seams facing upwards.
- Bake 20-25 minutes until rolls are golden brown and puffed. Drizzle remaining icing on top.
From the Tasty kitchen.
×