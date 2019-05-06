RECIPE | Comfort food for your college kids

It's that time of year. Get your laundry room prepped, the fridge stocked and the old bedroom vacuumed clean - your college student is finally coming home for the summer!

It's such an exciting time that many parents look forward to, but it can also make you break out in panicky hives thinking about the cannonball of laundry, hunger cravings and life that is about to barrel through your front door.

Let's face it - college food isn't ideal. Your child is coming home hungry and raring for hot meals after a year of cold beer and lukewarm ramen noodles. So give your fridge a pep-talk and head to these go-to comfort food recipes.

Photo courtesy of damndelicious

Baked Mac and Cheese

Ingredients

1/2 pound elbow pasta

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 Tsp. onion powder

2 (12-ounce) cans evaporated milk

12 ounces shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese (3 cups)

1/4 grated Parmesan

Salt and ground black pepper

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water according to pasta instructions. Drain. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Whisk in flour, paprika and onion powder until lightly browned. Gradually whisk in evaporated milk until slightly thickened, about 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 2 cups of cheddar cheese and Parmesan. Stir in pasta and season with salt and pepper to taste. Spoon into baking dish. Sprinkle the reminaing cup of cheddar cheese on top. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Garnish with chives.

Recipe thanks to Damn Delicious.

Photo courtesy of asweetpeachef

Homemade Chili

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lb grass-fed ground beef

1 yellow onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tsp. cumin

1 Tsp. chili powder

1/2 Tsp. salt

1/2 Tsp. ground black pepper

1/2 Tsp. dried oregano

1/2 Tsp. paprika

1/4 Tsp. cayenne pepper

2 cans diced tomatoes

1 can tomato sauce

1 can pinto beans

Optional

Cheddar cheese, sliced green onions, full fat greek yogurt

Directions

In a large deep skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until tender. Add ground beef and cook until browned. Add bell peppers, garlic, spices and stir. Add diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, olives, pinto beans and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover and cook for 10 minutes. Serve with optional toppings, if desired.

Recipe thanks to asweetpeachef.

Cheesy Chicken Broccoli

Photo courtesy of Delish.com

Ingredients

1 Tsp. virgin olive oil

1 cup yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into 1-inch pieces

Salt and ground black pepper

1 cup white rice

1 1/2 cup chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups broccoli florets

1 cup shredded cheddar

1/4 cup panko bread crumbs

Directions

Heat oil on skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook for five minutes, then add garlic and repeat. Add chicken and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 6 minutes or more until golden brown. Stir in rice, heavy cream and 1 cup of broth. Bring to a simmer and cook until rice is tender, about 15 minutes. Add remaining 1 1/2 cups broth, broccoli and cheddar cheese and cook until broccoli is tender, about 10 minutes.

Recipe thanks to delish.com.