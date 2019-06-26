Recipe | Coconut Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies

Happy National Coconut Day!

Coconut Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies

Ingredients

  • 3 and 1/2 cups flour
  • 1/2 Tsp. salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 12 oz. sweetened flaked coconut
  • 1 and 1/2 cups unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 and 1/2 cups
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 and 1/2 Tsp. vanilla extract
  • 30 baking caramels 
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • Sea salt 

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
  2. Whisk together flour and salt. 
  3. Beat eggs in a bowl and place coconut in another bowl.
  4. Beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy; mix in vanilla.
  5. Gradually beat in flour mixture until combined and dough is crumbly.
  6. Use a Tbsp. to press dough into balls and cover in beaten egg, then roll in coconut. Place balls on prepared baking sheets and use a spoon to make a "thumbprint" indent in each cookie.
  7. Bake for 10 minutes, take out and use a spoon to make "thumbprint" indent deeper. Cool.
  8. Place caramels and heavy cream in a saucepan and cook until mixture is smooth. Spoon caramel into cookie indentations and sprinkle with sea salt. 

From the Tasty kitchen.

For a slightly different variation of these coconut cookies, check out Tasty's video below!