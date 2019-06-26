Recipe | Coconut Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies

×
Coconut Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies
Ingredients
- 3 and 1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 Tsp. salt
- 2 eggs
- 12 oz. sweetened flaked coconut
- 1 and 1/2 cups unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 and 1/2 cups
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 and 1/2 Tsp. vanilla extract
- 30 baking caramels
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- Sea salt
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Whisk together flour and salt.
- Beat eggs in a bowl and place coconut in another bowl.
- Beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy; mix in vanilla.
- Gradually beat in flour mixture until combined and dough is crumbly.
- Use a Tbsp. to press dough into balls and cover in beaten egg, then roll in coconut. Place balls on prepared baking sheets and use a spoon to make a "thumbprint" indent in each cookie.
- Bake for 10 minutes, take out and use a spoon to make "thumbprint" indent deeper. Cool.
- Place caramels and heavy cream in a saucepan and cook until mixture is smooth. Spoon caramel into cookie indentations and sprinkle with sea salt.
From the Tasty kitchen.
For a slightly different variation of these coconut cookies, check out Tasty's video below!
