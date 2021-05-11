May is National Burger Month, and here's how we're celebrating

May is National Hamburger Month, and Columbus is home to some delicious burger joints. Here’s a two-step burger appreciation approach to celebrate in style.

Step one: Learn the history

You probably already know that Columbus is home base for not one, but two iconic burger joint chains, but how much do you know about their histories?

Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy’s on Nov. 15, 1969, at 257 E. Broad St. in Columbus. Wendy’s was known for its square burger patties, thick shakes and family-friendly atmosphere. In 1970, at the second Wendy’s restaurant (also in Columbus), Thomas introduced the world to the modern drive-thru window. The current Wendy’s headquarters is located in Dublin.

Billy Ingram began White Castle in 1921 selling five-cent small, square hamburger sliders sold by the stack. The second restaurant was opened in 1929 in Columbus, and although founded in Kansas, the company’s headquarters moved to Columbus in 1933. Many refer to Ingram as the founder of fast food and the modern hamburger.

You can learn more about White Castle’s history at the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Burger Genealogy: White Castle at 100 virtual event May 20. Using archival photos and documents from CML, panelists from the library and Franklin County Genealogical and Historical Society will tell the story of the 100-year-old national icon and local corporation.

The event will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register at https://events.columbuslibrary.org/event/5102539.

Step two: Eat

Here are a few of the most unique burger spots in and around Columbus to enjoy during National Burger Month:

The Thurman’s Cafe | 183 Thurman Ave.

Try one of Thurman’s famous burgers, such as The Thurmanator: a towering burger complete with not one, but two 12-ounce burgers and more than enough toppings. This Columbus classic might be the ultimate way to celebrate burger month.

Eden Burger | 1437 N. High St.

This burger spot is 100 percent vegan, and the menu features some unique veggie twists on classic beef burgers and chicken sandwiches.

Ritzy’s | 4615 N. High St.

You’ll fall in love with Ritzy’s crispy-edged burgers and homemade ice cream. This diner-style joint has a small, but tasty menu.

Preston’s: A Burger Joint | 59 Spruce St.

Preston’s, located inside the North Market Downtown, uses top-notch local ingredients in its burgers, which can also be made gluten-free. Don’t forget to get a side of mapo slaw or crispy pimento cheese dumplings. Yum!

Hot Mess Food Truck

Burgers on wheels? Try Hot Mess’s house-made bacon jam on one of its signature burgers. You can check its weekly schedule to find out when the truck will be parked near you.

Is your mouth watering yet?

Ellie Roberto is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.