Let's go to Jackie O's

Experienced Columbus craft beer fans have an easy time picking out Jackie O’s on pub menus.

Founded in 2005 in Athens, the brewery has its flagship taproom on the Ohio University campus.

While many are willing to make the trip to Athens just for the famous Razz Wheat and cheese curds, a new location – the first outside of southeast Ohio – recently opened right here in Columbus.

Jackie O’s on Fourth opened this past November, in the midst of the pandemic. Right now, it’s a retail shop with curbside pickup for safety, but General Manager John Cliff has high hopes for 2021. Within the year, he hopes to build the place into a full bar and, potentially, a brewery in and of itself.

“Pandemic pending, of course,” Cliff says.

Jackie O’s on Fourth has about a dozen cans and more than 20 barrel-aged bottles. In addition, crowlers are being sent straight from Athens.

One of the most attractive aspects of Jackie O’s in Athens is the atmosphere, which is both eclectic and comfortable. Cliff is determined to share that same vibe in the Columbus location.

“It’s something that’s super important to us,” he says. “We’ve created a culture we want to bring to Columbus through, obviously, the beer, but also the culture and service. The laid-back vibe we do have in Athens, Ohio with a focus on quality.”

Cliff has been part of the Jackie O’s team for 15 years, and 2020 was one of the strangest.

“I’ve been in a sales position for Jackie O’s in Columbus for about seven years now,” he says. “And I’ve always had my eye on opening a place here.”

However, at the beginning of the pandemic, Cliff picked up his life and moved to Vermont. Just a few months after moving, he got a call about opening Jackie O’s on Fourth.

“So, I moved right back to Columbus,” Cliff says, laughing. “It all happens for a reason, you know?”

While it’s been a journey to get here, Cliff hopes to have Jackie O’s on Fourth fully open in May. In the meantime, you can prepare by tasting the menu via curbside pickup.

Cliff leaves us with the perfect toast to the evening:

“It started as friends, turned into a business, became a family and produces the best beer in the state.”

Crowler: A large aluminum can used for craft beer, typically able to hold around two U.S. pints. Perfect for sharing and refilling.

Cliff’s Picks

What’s your go-to spring Jackie O’s brew?

“I’m always a big fan of Who Cooks for You. Something with hops with a lower alcohol, very drinkable beer makes it a spring drink for me.”

Any other picks?

“Sours and saisons. The tart character fills that refreshing void you need in the spring.”

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.