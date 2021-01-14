WandaVision, The Arctic Fury and tacos

Watch

WandaVision is an upcoming Disney+ miniseries produced by Marvel Studios based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision. Created by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the series is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The first two episodes are scheduled to premiere on Jan. 15 and will run for nine episodes until March 5. It will be the first series in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes.

Read

Greer Macallister’s The Arctic Fury: A Novel takes place in the 1850’s when thirteen women join an Arctic expedition and a sensational murder trial follows a year later when some of them don't return.

“Greer Macallister plunges readers into a wild, frozen landscape as beautiful and awesome as it is punishing and lethal. This is a story of thirteen intrepid women, each with her own reasons for setting out on an ill-fated expedition, as well as a story of the secrets we carry, the pasts we try to outrun, and the bonds of friendship that save and inspire us to carry on. Macallister writes with rich historic detail and sumptuous prose, exploring new ground as she takes readers on this Arctic journey,” says Allison Pataki, New York Times bestselling author of The Queen's Fortune.

Eat

A taco buffet from Dos Hermanos comes with everything you need to customize tacos as per your liking. You can now follow along with a step-by-step virtual cooking class where they teach you their traditional family recipes.

Book the Dos Hermanos food truck for your next event, to serve at your business or to visit your neighborhood. It’s located in Columbus and Dublin.

Don't miss out on our calendar of events across central Ohio for January.

Sanaya Attari is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.