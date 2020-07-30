Virtual Irish festival, galleries and concert series

× Expand Courtesy of the Dublin Irish Festival

1.) Dublin Irish Festival – DIY-style

July 31-Aug. 2 | Details

In-person activities are canceled for this year, but the Irish spirit is as strong as ever. You can enjoy familiar sights and sounds while tailoring virtual experiences to fit your preferences. Make this year’s Irish Festival a one-of-a-kind for you and your family.

2.) 2020 Komen Columbus Virtual Race for the Cure

Aug. 1 | Details

The largest Race for the Cure in the country has transitioned to a virtual format, so those committed to finding a cure can still participate safely. A virtual gathering will kick off the race, and participants are encouraged to run in their own way.

Courtesy of Starlit Ways

3.) CAPA ApART Together Concert Series

July 30-Aug. 1 | Details

As part of its free Facebook series, CAPA has put together a dynamic list of musical duos who are ready to make your eardrums dance. The Castros, Starlit Ways and The Talisha Holmes Duo with Brandon Bjazz Scott round out this weekend’s entertainment.

4.) Paper Routes: Women to Watch 2020 – Ohio

Through Oct. 17 | Details

The Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery is partnering with the Ohio Advisory Group of the National Museum of Women in the Arts to highlight the contributions of Ohio women in its newest exhibit. Explore the lasting impact women have left on the Buckeye state.

5.) Short North Virtual Gallery Hop

Aug. 1 | Details

Admire artworks and products offered by local galleries and retailers while staying in the comfort of your home. See something you like? Feel free to stop by the Short North Arts District for pick up, but be sure to follow these guidelines to stay safe.

BONUS: Mean Girls & Beer Tasting

Aug. 1 | Details

Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse is excited to host a socially-distanced beer tasting, which means wearing your mask until seated and standing 6 feet apart to keep others safe. What hasn’t changed is a good time, great beer and a screening of Mean Girls.

Matthew Urwin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.