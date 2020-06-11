Dive in to these drive-ins

× Expand ArtsFestInPlace

1.) Columbus Arts Fest in Place

June 12-14 | Click here for details

Revamped in digital format, the Columbus Arts Festival returns with plenty of ways to engage with local artists. Listen to music recordings, scroll through visual pieces and participate in a community chalk challenge. Stay creative while staying safe and join in on the fun!

2.) Polaris Fashion Place Transforms Parking Lot into Drive-In

June 10-13 | 9 p.m.

The Polaris Fashion Place® will host a free social-distance movie series titled Free Cinema Under the Stars. Stop by the JCPenney lot and end your evening on a good note with a family-friendly movie. Get your free tickets here — you won’t want to miss this movie lineup.

3.) Our Cupcakery Creates Decorating Kits in Celebration of Flag Day

Photo courtesy of OurCupCakery

June 10-14 | Contact the company here

To commemorate Flag Day, Our Cupcakery will be selling special cookie decorating kits and donating a portion of its proceeds to the American Red Cross. Kits include flag cookies and lesson plans to help kids learn about the Ohio’s and U.S. flags. Enjoy some delicious and educational fun by purchasing a kit today.

4.) Art of Yoga Outdoor Yoga

June 11-30 | Open Air Square in Franklinton

Looking to stay in shape and catch some rays? Jordan Davis Turner is holding outdoor yoga sessions for people of all skill levels. Members can attend in person or watch livestreams of each session. There are no public restrooms or community yoga supplies, so plan accordingly. Click here for more details.

5.) Launch: The Hidden Drive-In

June 12-13 | Click here for tickets and details

If you’re a music or film lover and are tired of staying in, this is the event for you. The Hidden Drive-In features social-distance music performances, film screenings and food delivered to your car. This group is new and prepared to reward early supporters, so consider buying tickets soon.

Matthew Urwin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.