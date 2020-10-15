Calendar | October 2020

Sept. 2–Oct. 28
Trivia Night
Wednesdays, 7–9 p.m., Grandview Café, 1455 W. 3rd Ave., Grandview
Sept. 26-Nov. 1
Harvest Blooms
10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus
Sept. 26-Dec. 26
Connect: Public Art & Wellness Challenge
Dublin Ohio Parks
Sundays through Dec. 27
New Albany Walking Club
7:30-10:30 a.m., Healthy New Albany Patio, New Albany
Oct. 1-29
Olde Pickerington Farmers’ Market
4-7 p.m. every Thursday, 89 N. Center St., Pickerington
Oct. 1-31
Trail of Scarecrows
All day, Fairfield County
Oct. 13-15
Golden Bear Scare
6:30–9 p.m., Smith Nature Park, 1340 Fishinger Rd., Upper Arlington
Oct. 14-18, 21-25
Pumpkins Aglow
Wednesday through Sunday, 5-9 p.m., Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus
Oct. 16
Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop
4-9 p.m., Grove City Town Center
Oct. 16-18, 23-25, Oct. 30-Nov. 1
BOO at the Zoo
Fridays, 5- 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Dublin
Oct. 16
Night Market
6-9 p.m., North Market, 59 Spruce St., Columbus
Oct. 18
Central Ohio Afro Fest
Noon-6 p.m., Phenix Banquet Center, 2101 Noe Bixby Rd., Columbus
Oct. 21-Oct. 25
Dublin Arts Council Silent Auction
10 a.m. Oct. 21- 9 p.m. Oct. 25, virtual
www.dublinarts2020.givesmart.com
Oct. 23-24
HighBall Halloween
Short North Arts District, Columbus
Oct. 24
The Buckeye Bigfoot
1-3 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, Pickerington
Oct. 24
Family Fall Fest
1-4 p.m., Bridge and High street, Dublin
Oct. 24
Pumpkin Hike at Alley Park
5-8:30 p.m., Alley Park, 2805 Old Logan Rd., Pickerington
Oct. 24
Halloween Movie Night
7:15 p.m., 500 Hereford Dr.,, Pickerington
Oct. 27-31
Halloween Spooktacular
5-8 p.m. daily, Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin
Oct. 28
Haunted Village
6-8 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village, Pickerington
Oct. 29
Tots Trick-or-Treat
1:30-2:30 p.m., Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd., Pickerington
Oct. 29
Beggar’s Night – Pumpkin Patrol
6–8 p.m., Upper Arlington
Oct. 29
Community Trick or Treat
6-8 p.m., Pickerington
Oct. 29
Beggars’ Night
6-8 p.m., throughout Grove City