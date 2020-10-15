Calendar | October 2020

Sept. 2–Oct. 28

Trivia Night

Wednesdays, 7–9 p.m., Grandview Café, 1455 W. 3rd Ave., Grandview

www.grandviewcafe.com/trivia

Sept. 26-Nov. 1

Harvest Blooms

10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

Sept. 26-Dec. 26

Connect: Public Art & Wellness Challenge

Dublin Ohio Parks

www.dublinarts.org

Sundays through Dec. 27

New Albany Walking Club

7:30-10:30 a.m., Healthy New Albany Patio, New Albany

www.healthynewalbany.org

Oct. 1-29

Olde Pickerington Farmers’ Market

4-7 p.m. every Thursday, 89 N. Center St., Pickerington

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Oct. 1-31

Trail of Scarecrows

All day, Fairfield County

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Oct. 13-15

Golden Bear Scare

6:30–9 p.m., Smith Nature Park, 1340 Fishinger Rd., Upper Arlington

directors1933.uaca.org

Oct. 14-18, 21-25

Pumpkins Aglow

Wednesday through Sunday, 5-9 p.m., Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

Oct. 16

Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop

4-9 p.m., Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Oct. 16-18, 23-25, Oct. 30-Nov. 1

BOO at the Zoo

Fridays, 5- 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Dublin

www.columbuszoo.org

Oct. 16

Night Market

6-9 p.m., North Market, 59 Spruce St., Columbus

www.northmarket.com

Oct. 18

Central Ohio Afro Fest

Noon-6 p.m., Phenix Banquet Center, 2101 Noe Bixby Rd., Columbus

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Oct. 21-Oct. 25

Dublin Arts Council Silent Auction

10 a.m. Oct. 21- 9 p.m. Oct. 25, virtual

www.dublinarts2020.givesmart.com

Oct. 23-24

HighBall Halloween

Short North Arts District, Columbus

www.experiencecolumbus.com

Oct. 24

The Buckeye Bigfoot

1-3 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, Pickerington

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Oct. 24

Family Fall Fest

1-4 p.m., Bridge and High street, Dublin

www.visitdublinohio.com

Oct. 24

Pumpkin Hike at Alley Park

5-8:30 p.m., Alley Park, 2805 Old Logan Rd., Pickerington

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Oct. 24

Halloween Movie Night

7:15 p.m., 500 Hereford Dr.,, Pickerington

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Oct. 27-31

Halloween Spooktacular

5-8 p.m. daily, Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Oct. 28

Haunted Village

6-8 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village, Pickerington

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Oct. 29

Tots Trick-or-Treat

1:30-2:30 p.m., Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd., Pickerington

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Oct. 29

Beggar’s Night – Pumpkin Patrol

6–8 p.m., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Oct. 29

Community Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m., Pickerington

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Oct. 29

Beggars’ Night

6-8 p.m., throughout Grove City

GroveCityOhio.gov