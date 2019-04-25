Tim Allen LIVE On Stage

Tim Allen is making his way to Columbus this weekend for a hilarious comedy show sure to (Home) Improve(ment) your night!

Allen is an actor and comedian who we all know through the popular sitcom Home Improvement and famous movies including the Toy Story franchise, The Santa Clause films, Christmas with the Cranks, Crazy on the Outside and more.

Most recently, Allen acted in the Netflix original comedy film El Camino Christmas.

The Palace Theatre will showcase Allen's talents through his comedy show on April 26 at 8 p.m. While the actor's been in many family films, this show, however, is for adults 18 and older.

Fun Facts about Tim Allen

He's won People's Choice Awards, an Emmy, Kid's Choice Awards and a Golden Globe.

He's the voice of Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story film franchise.

Allen was born in Denver, Colorado.

His book, Don't Stand Too Close to a Naked Man, is a New York Times best-seller.

His full, real name is Timothy Allen Dick.

About the Palace Theatre

The Palace Theatre is a 2,827-seat venue located at 34 W. Broad Street. It's owned by The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts aka CAPA. It hosts performances by the Columbus Symphony, the Jazz Arts Group Columbus, the Broadway Across America series and scores of CAPA-sponsored shows.