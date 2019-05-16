The first-ever Sonic Temple Festival set for this weekend

Are you ready for a brand-new music and arts festival?

Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival runs May 17-19 at MAPFRE Stadium, promising an amazing array of entertainment over the weekend. The festival brings much more than just rock music to their stages including comedy, spoken word, art and food.

Andrew Dice Clay

This is the first ever Sonic Temple Festival. This festival was created as a sort of upgraded replacement for Rock on the Range, a multi-day music festival that spanned 2007 to 2018. Sonic Temple Festival is expected to be just as amazing if not more.

Music headliners include System of a Down, Disturbed and Foo Fighters. Continuing with music, Friday’s lineup includes Ghost, Halestorm, Meshuggah, Parkway Drive, Black Label Society and Tom Morello. Saturday includes Papa Roach, Lamb of God, The Cult, In This Moment, Gojira, Action Bronson and Killswitch Engage. Sunday’s lineup includes Bring Me the Horizon, Chevelle, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, The Hives and more.

As for comedy and spoken word acts, enjoy Andrew Dice Clay, Carmen Lynch, Nadya from Pussy Riot and more.

The full line up for all acts is available at www.sonictemplefestival.com/lineup.

Food options are also upgraded, with 20 food and alcohol venues showcasing Columbus’ best, like Buckeye Donuts, Dirty Franks, Schmidt’s Sausage Haus and many more. The festival also boasts vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

For people who want to be super close to the action, the festival includes camping and hotel options. Sonic Temple Festival will be held rain or shine, so don’t forget your rainboots just in case.

Tickets are limited but can be purchased at www.sonictemplefestival.com or at the event. All ticket purchases support the T.J. Martell Foundation, an organization that uses musical events to raise money for cancer research.

Maria Lubanovic is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.