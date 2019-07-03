Swing on over to the 2019 Westerville Jazz Series

It’s summertime, and the living is easy over in Westerville. The 2019 Westerville Jazz Series continues this weekend on Saturday, July 6 from 6-8:30 p.m., giving you one last bang for your buck to finish off your Independence Day celebrations.

Head over to the Alum Creek North Amphitheater to enjoy the free show, great food and a night of fun with friends and family. The third installment of the series features contemporary jazz musicians Jessy J and Brian Simpson who are sure to leave you swinging to the music all night long.

Don’t forget to bring chairs or a blanket so you can enjoy the performances in comfort. Don’t worry about parking either. You can park in the Astronaut Grove lot on Main Street or the parking lot shared by the fire station and Westerville Senior Center at Main Street and Collegeview Road, free of charge.

About the Artists

Beautifully blending pop, jazz and Latin tones into her music, contemporary jazz saxophonist Jessy J is a force to be reckoned with in the jazz scene. Heavily influenced by her Latin heritage, J is known for her debut album Tequila Moon. The University of Southern California graduate lists Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, Grover Washington, Jr., Cannonball Adderley and Sergio Mendes as some of her greatest musical inspirations.

An Illinois native, Brian Simpson is a contemporary jazz keyboardist, composer, studio musician and producer known for cowriting 1990s hit The First Time. Simpson’s soulful tunes and skillful keyboarding placed him at the top of his game, touring with artists including Janet Jackson, Teena Marie, George Duke and more.

Remaining Shows

Can’t get enough of the jazz series? Check out the rest of the shows before it’s over! Each free show is held at Alum Creek North Amphitheater from 6-8:30 p.m.

July 13 | Urban Jazz Coalition

The Urban Jazz Coalition will definitely have you feeling good with its acclaimed smooth jazz tunes during its performance on the amphitheater stage.

July 27 | Althea René and Eric Darius

Enjoy the soulful sounds of improvisational flutist Althea René and the sultry melodies of songwriter, saxophonist and producer Eric Darius at the last concert of the series.

For more information, visit www.westerville.org.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.