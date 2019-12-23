Singin' and Swingin'

Enter the new decade in style. Columbus Jazz Orchestra Artistic Director Byron Stripling steps onto the stage this weekend singing, swinging and playing his trumpet with his quartet. Swingin' in the New Year is an audience favorite and it is back again this year.

Sold out in previous years, this show is sure to please. Classically trained, Stripling keeps things festive and bright this holiday season.

A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase through ticketmaster.com and the CAPA ticket office at $20 per person. For more information on upcoming performances, visit www.jazzartsgroup.org.

More about Byron Stripling

After attending Eastman School of Music, Stripling got his start performing professionally with Clark Terry, the great American jazz trumpeter. Stripling went on to play with bands such as the Woody Herman Orchestra, Lionel Hampton's band and the Count Basie Orchestra.

Stripling has now appeared in over 50 different pop orchestras and symphonies. Along with his own recordings, he has also appeared as a guest performer on a plethora of film soundtracks and Broadway cast recordings.

For over 15 years, Stripling has conducted and directed some of the most talented artists as the artistic director for the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. Still pulling some of the largest crowds, Stripling's performances show a joyous spirit and true musicianship.

Zoë Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at zglore@cityscenemediagroup.com.