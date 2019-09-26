The train to transsexual Transylvania has scheduled their next pit stop in Columbus for a night of fast-paced, manic fun.

After being feverishly requested by the public, The Short North Stage presents The Rocky Horror Show. Shows begin Sept. 26 and run through Nov. 3 at The Green Room.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show created quite the buzz with the film’s release in 1975 The film had a rather negative reputation at first – in fact, it was a complete bust, only showing at midnight screenings. Over the next 40 years, the failed movie transformed from an underground performance into an unruly ritual and finally becoming an iconic musical.

The story of creation, hate and sex follows a young couple stranded in a spooky castle owned by a mad scientist attempting to create the perfect man – Rocky. The outrageous cast and contagious music bring out hidden desires in all of us.

Tickets range from $35 to $200. For diehard fans, VIP tables are available on Friday and Saturday showings. The special offer includes four seats, participation bags, one free drink per person and a selfie with cast members afterward.

Here are a few fun facts to get you excited about the upcoming, bizarre performance:

Princess Diana, the princess of Wales, was a fan of the show.

Richard O’Brien, the creator of the production and an unemployed actor at the time, began writing the musical as a way to bypass the winter evenings – he viewed it as equivalent to doing a crossword puzzle.

The film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, holds the record for the longest theatrical release in film history.

For more information, visit www.shortnorthstage.org.

Jess Badinghaus is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.