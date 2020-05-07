Shadowbox Live benefit show will be fun(gi)

The Columbus Science Pub presents another show to benefit Shadowbox Live.

Tonight at 7:30, CSP will virtually present The Fabulous World of Fungi with Dr. Alison Bennett. The show will discuss fungi from farmlands, mountaintops and everywhere in between. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will benefit the metaperformers of Shadowbox Live, a nonprofit organization.

According to Bennett, only 7 percent of the earth’s fungi have been cataloged, making this seemingly gross topic even more fascinating. Fungi actually help plants and are vital aspects of our ecosystem. Here are some fun facts:

Penicillin is made from a mold called Penicillium chrysogenum and has the ability to kill bacteria.

Fungi is the main decomposer of dead organic matter. For example, without fungi decomposing dead leaves or trees, the matter would build up and not provide nutrients for other plants.

The fungi kingdom is more similar to the animal kingdom than the plant kingdom.

For even more fun and interesting facts like above, you’ll want to attend this virtual event. Click here for tickets and more information.

About Shadowbox Live

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Shadowbox Live and Up Front at Shadowbox Live performances, administrative hours and educational programs are suspended until further notice. In the meantime, check out its video archive on Facebook. Patrons can also donate to Shadowbox Live or purchase gift cards for later use. Visit www.shadowboxlive.org for more information.