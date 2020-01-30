Seeing Stars at The Palace Theater

The multi-Emmy award-winning Dancing with the Stars is Waltzing out of the studio and into the Palace Theatre stage on Feb. 5. If you think DWTS is spectacular on television, just wait until you see it in person!

This winter, the live tour will cross North America to recreate some of the memorable dances from Season 28, as well as showcase brand new never-before-seen routines. Each night, one or more of the show’s most popular competitors will be joining the show in the longest tour to date.

The celebrity line-up includes newly crowned Mirrorball champion, Hannah Brown from The Bachelorette, pop star Ally Brooke, country artist Lauren Alaina, Kate Flannery from The Office, and model Sailor Brinkley-Cook. The show will also feature Season 28’s professional dancers, Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater.

As they dance across the country, the cast plans to showcase every type of dance style ranging from the Tango to Foxtrot. Experience the excitement with glamour, glitz and the always gorgeous costumes seen in the ballroom every Monday night, live on stage!

The performance is set for Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m. and promises to be a great night out at the theater for the whole family.

Tickets for Dancing with the Stars: Live! start at $55 and are currently on sale at www.ticketmaster.com. VIP Packages are also available, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

