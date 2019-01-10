Opera Project Columbus presents The Merry Widow

× Expand Photos courtesy of Opera Project Columbus

The first 2019 performance by Opera Project Columbus is scheduled for this weekend, and you won’t want to miss its fun and endearing performance of The Merry Widow. Always striving to bring more opera and passion to the city, the groups' performance is set for January 11 and 13 at the Lincoln Theatre.

Written by composer Franz Lehar, The Merry Widow has made international success since it’s opening in 1905. The operetta tells the story of a rich widow, Hanna, and her countrymen’s attempt to keep her money safe by finding a new husband. Through a series of comic missteps, it’s suggested that Hanna marries her ex, Count Danilo, though many problems, arguments and hilarity complicates the situation

Well-known music from the performance includes the “Merry Widow Waltz,” “Vilja Song” and “You’ll Find Me at Maxim’s.”

The local performance is directed by Adam Cioffari with Alessandro Siciliani as the musical director. Kathrin Danzmayr takes the role of Hanna and Simon Barrad plays Count Danilo.

About Opera Project Columbus and More

The organization strives to raise the standards of the central Ohio arts community by incorporating their unique brand of opera. Opera Project Columbus also works to help emerging artists practice their craft and offers many opportunities for local audiences to enjoy their art. Past performances by Opera Project Columbus include Cinderella, Masquerade, Arias in Ebony and more.

The organization states Maestro Alessandro Siciliani as the artistic heart of Opera Project Columbus, a highly acclaimed musician from Italy who has conducted at the Metropolitan Opera and New York City Opera. Performers at Opera Project Columbus have applauded Siciliani for giving them a new understanding and appreciation of the music and creating passion in every opera performance.

The performance of The Merry Widow is dedicated to the late Mark A. Baker, an inspirational singer and stage director in central Ohio for 30 years.

Tickets are $26.50 and can be purchased at www.operaprojectcolumbus.com.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.