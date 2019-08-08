Music Your Way | My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra opening this weekend

Longtime Frank Sinatra fan? CATCO’s got you covered. Get a kick out of its new show, My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, opening its 2019-20 season this Thursday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and running until Sept. 1.

Join the show’s cast and crew in the Studio Three Theatre at the Riffe Center and celebrate the life and music of American music legend Frank Sinatra. Featuring some of Sinatra’s classic singles – Strangers in the Night, New York, New York, Come Fly With Me, Love and Marriage and I’ve Got the World on a String – this performance is sure to transfer you back to the past but keep you young at heart.

Enjoy the show your way; learn more about it and purchase general admission tickets for $35 or table seating for $45 at www.catco.org/catco1920/my-way.

Meet the Cast

The cast of My Way includes some of central Ohio’s best actors and vocalists sure to give you a night to remember.

Shauna Marie Davis plays Woman #2 and has appeared in CATCO’s 2018 season opener Eubie! and Priscilla, Queen of the Dessert at Evolution Theatre.

plays Woman #2 and has appeared in CATCO’s 2018 season opener Eubie! and Priscilla, Queen of the Dessert at Evolution Theatre. With 30 years of acting under her belt, Joan Krause plays Woman #1. Krause has performed in The Club, Aspects of Love and Bad Dates at CATCO and Showboat, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Evita, Baby and Menopause the Musical on stages throughout the country and around the world.

plays Woman #1. Krause has performed in The Club, Aspects of Love and Bad Dates at CATCO and Showboat, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Evita, Baby and Menopause the Musical on stages throughout the country and around the world. Returning to CATCO after more than 20 years, Robert McDannold plays Man #1. A veteran in Columbus’ theater world, McDannold has had roles at Players Theatre, Gallery Players and Actor’s Theatre of Columbus, including his latest role as Mr. Laurence in Little Women.

plays Man #1. A veteran in Columbus’ theater world, McDannold has had roles at Players Theatre, Gallery Players and Actor’s Theatre of Columbus, including his latest role as Mr. Laurence in Little Women. Patrick Schaefer plays Man #2 and has acting credits from New York and Ohio. He’s recently had roles in the Columbus Children’s Theatre’s production of Peter Pan and Tuck Everlasting, the Short North Stage’s Mamma Mia and La Cage Aux Folles, and Imagine Productions’ Heathers, My Fair Lady and The Wild Party.

Showtimes

Thursday, Aug. 8 | 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10 | 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11 | 2 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15 | 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17 | 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18 | 2 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22 | 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24 | 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25 | 2 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29 | 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31 | 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1 | 2 p.m.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.