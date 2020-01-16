Mouthwatering Weekend

As the winter gloom creeps into Columbus, seek refuge in a hot bowl of homemade chili, a mixed berry cobbler straight from the oven or a warm cup of vegetable soup with the Hocking Hills Comfort Food Cruise.

The Comfort Food Cruise offers one comfort food item from each of the 15 participating Hocking Hills eateries. Stop by the selection of diners, restaurants, grills and taverns to work your way through the list of delicious choices.

This year the Food Cruise tickets will also include the Comfort Food Trail Pass which contains special offers for the same local establishments to be used throughout 2020—so if you miss a spot on the cruise, fear not!

After filling up on some of Logan, Ohio’s finest cuisine, give your stomach a break and feast your eyes on waterfalls and caves by taking the classic trails to Old Man’s Cave and Cedar Falls. Spend the day hiking the hills to keep up with your New Year’s Resolutions or take the whole weekend off and cozy up in a cabin to enjoy the winter wonderland from the comfort of the indoors. Even in the dead of winter Hocking Hills offers beautiful sights and scenes to enjoy with your loved ones.

Visit Hocking Hills Jan. 18-19 and Jan. 25-26 to sink your teeth into the Comfort Food Cruise. For only $20, tickets include the exclusive 2020 Comfort Food Trail Pass and a $5 donation toward local food pantries. Peruse the variety of menus and purchase tickets at ExploreHockingHills.com.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.