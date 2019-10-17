JAG presents the Greatest Jazz Concert in the World

Jazz Arts Group opens its 2019-2020 season with The Greatest Jazz Concert in the World for one weekend only. Lead by Byron Stripling and CJO, the evening also features John Clayton, Benny Green and Jeff Hamilton.

The name of the performance doesn’t just describe the show, though. In 1967 Norman Granz produced and recorded a series of concerts at the worthy venues of Carnegie Hall and Hollywood Bowl. The recording was part of his Jazz at the Philharmonic series and the recording was released in 1975 as The Greatest Jazz Concert in the World. The track features some of the greats – Duke Ellington, Benny Carter, Ella Fitzgerald, Zoot Sims and more.

As for Clayton, Green and Hamilton, these three men are leading the way in modern jazz. So, when you combine the current greats with the great music from the past, you get a new rendition of The Greatest Jazz Concert in the World.

“This concert, and indeed the whole season, will be a true celebration of all things jazz – what was, what is, and what’s to come,” says Stripling on the JAG website.

Music will fill the Southern Theatre all weekend long as the shows kick off tonight, Oct. 17, and run through Oct. 20. Showtimes vary. Tickets range from $13.50 to $71.50 – but you better hurry, these hot seats are going fast! Click here to purchase tickets.

Interested in a JAG ticket subscription? Click here for more details.

About the Guest Performers

American jazz and classical double bassist, Clayton has jazzed up stages across the world for years. The musician began studying the bass at age 16 with Ray Brown and appeared on the TV series The Mancini Generation a few years later. This longtime star is popular for his work on Let’s Fall in Love, according to Spotify.

Described as a hard bop jazz pianist, Green is an American musician known for his participation in the group Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers. The ivory tickler has been compared to Bud Powell and Oscar Peterson, both jazz greats, and he states them as influencers.

What’s an evening of great jazz musicians without a drummer? Hamilton is an American jazz drummer who is the co-leader of the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra (Yes, Clayton as in John Clayton). Hamilton has worked with Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney, the Count Basie Orchestra and other jazz greats.

