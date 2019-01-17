JAG is paying tribute and you won't want to miss it

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jazz Arts Group website

The Jazz Arts Group is joining in celebrating the Harlem Renaissance’s 100th anniversary with its performance of “Songs & Sounds of the Harlem Renaissance.” This upbeat and throw-back of a show will make anyone smile ear-to-ear, so mark your calendar for Friday, Jan. 19 at the historic Lincoln Theatre. This will be one jazzy night.

The shows will pay tribute to Harlem Renaissance musicians like Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Bessie Smith and others. As for current talent, the show will be packed with local performers like Dwight Adams, Miles Smith, Rachel Azbell, Mary McClendon and more. Singers, saxophonists, pianists, trumpeters and drummers – you name it and it’ll be included in this night of music.

FIY: The Harlem Renaissance

Lasting from the 1910s through the mid-1930s, the Harlem Renaissance period was considered a golden age in for black American culture, manifesting in literature, music, stage performance and art.

About JAG

The Jazz Arts Group of Columbus is a nonprofit arts organization devoted to performing, producing and promoting jazz. The organization educates the community on the genre and style of jazz while also entertaining people with knockout performances and shows.

Their Jazz in Schools program impacted over 20,000 students in 2018 and will continue to inspire and motivate young artists to not only participate in jazz music but become more involved in the community.

Ticket Information

Tickets for “Songs & Sounds of the Harlem Renaissance” can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Office, via telephone at 614-469-0939, or through Ticketmaster.

$20 per person | $10 students (plus a $1.5 per ticket CAPA facility fee)

Fun facts about the Lincoln Theatre

It’s a state-of-the-art urban performing arts center

It officially opened on Thanksgiving Day in 1928

In 1992 it was rescued from near-collapse and restored with mandatory repairs

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.