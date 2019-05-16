Discover the Dream with St. Jude

× Expand Photos courtesy of St. Jude Photos from 2018 St. Jude Discover the Dream

Fate isn’t always kind to everyone, but it can be made easier. With St. Jude, dreams do come true.

This Thursday, celebrate the 14th annual anniversary of St. Jude Discover the Dream, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Beginning at 6 p.m., St. Jude Discover the Dream will lead the night in an array of cocktails, music, dinner and a live and silent auction. There will also be a patient speaker present at the event. The entire event will support the efforts at St. Jude.

With the help of sponsors and volunteers, St. Jude guarantees their patients and families never have to worry about a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

A worldwide organization, St. Jude has treated children from all 50 states as well as many different places throughout the world. Its goal is to one day reach a 100 percent survival rate for all their patients. New innovations and research in pediatric cancer treatment have increased survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since its founding more than 50 years ago.

Whether it's interpreting for foreign patients, donating through an annual donor-advised fund or leaving St. Jude in their will; many patients and central Ohio sponsors are grateful for the strides that St. Jude is making in cancer research.

More importantly, St. Jude understands that being a kid with cancer is hard. Due to this, it tries to add every bit of normalcy to each child’s life. The hospital accomplishes this through programs such as The St. Jude’s Program by Chili’s and with Dream Adventures Film by Expedia. Whether it’s using 360-degree camera technology to bring the world to them or using video chat to watch a graduation ceremony, St. Jude’s makes it possible for kids to feel like kids again.

Ticket Information

Individual tickets can be purchased for $175 and are available at www.stjude.org/get-involved/find-an-event/dinners-and-galas/discover-the-dream.html. Tables for 10 guest and sponsorship opportunities may still be available.

Marissa Smithinsky is a contributing writer.