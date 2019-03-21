Comedian Margaret Cho set for Funny Bone

× Expand Photos courtesy of Margaret Cho Instagram

Spring is here which means it’s time to crawl out of your dark hole of seasonal depression and get some much-needed Vitamin D. So, what’s better than a night of laughter and crude humor?

Comedian Margaret Cho is coming to Columbus.

From March 22 to March 23, Cho will lead the night with her stand-up comedy show Margaret Cho at Funny Bone Comedy Club. With showings at 7:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. on Friday and show times at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, this stand-up show is a must-see and impossible to miss!

Recognized for her brutal honesty, clever insight and hilarious spin on life, Margaret Cho has been celebrated around the world for her position as a social warrior, activist and comedian.

About Margaret Cho

Cho began her lifetime career as a comedian at the young age of 14 by writing jokes and by 16 years old she was already performing them live on stage.

Growing up in San Francisco, Cho was surrounded by a variety of different people and cultures. In a flavorful quote, Cho says “There were old hippies, ex-druggies, burnouts, drag queens, and Chinese people. To say it was a melting pot – that’s the least of it. It was a really confusing, enlightening, wonderful time.”

Cho’s unique struggle with bullying and insecurities coined her the term of the “Patron Saint for Outsiders,” and she became a role model and spokesperson for those who may not have a voice.

To read a full bio about Cho, visit margaretcho.com/bio.

Ticket Information

Tickets are only $25 and the small-compact venue offers a balcony and regular seating. Tickets can be purchased online at www.columbus.funnybone.com, www.standupmedia.com or in person at Easton Town Center. Tickets are going quick, so make sure you secure your spot as soon as possible. Guests should arrive 45 minutes prior to the show as it will fill up quick!

