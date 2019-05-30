CATCO presents Holmes & Watson | Not the movie

Remember the Holmes & Watson movie that hit the big screen last December? Neither do I. Most of us can agree that it was an experience that we’d rather forget.

This summer, let CATCO redeem our favorite sleuths with a play of the same name - Holmes & Watson. And although the play shares the same title as the movie, it follows a completely different storyline.

Written by veteran playwright and native Ohioan Jeffrey Hatcher, Holmes & Watson picks up after Sherlock’s ostensible death at the hands of his archrival – Professor Moriarty. Because his body was never retrieved, a number of frauds have since laid claim to his identity. It thus falls to his faithful sidekick, Dr. Watson, to unmask each and every one of these pretenders. One day, Dr. Watson receives a telegram informing him that three men, each claiming to be Holmes, are being held in a remote asylum off the coast of Scotland. Can Dr. Watson figure out who among this insane trio is the real Sherlock Holmes?

Witness Holmes & Watson at the Van Fleet Theatre, CPAC, every Wednesday-Sunday from May 29 to June 16 at various times!

Ticket Prices

Wednesdays - $20

Thursdays - $30

Fridays and Saturdays - $40

Sundays - $35

Students, upon presentation of a valid student ID, pay $15 regardless of showtime.

Obtain your tickets by calling the CAPA Ticket Center at 614-469-0939 or by visiting in-person at the performance.

Complete Showtimes

Wednesday, May 29 | 11 a.m.

Thursday, May 30 | 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 31 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 1 | 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 2 | 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5 | 11 a.m.

Thursday, June 6 | 8 p.m.

Friday, June 7 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 | 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 9 | 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12 | 11 a.m.

Thursday, June 13 | 8 p.m.

Friday, June 14 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 15 | 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 16 | 2 p.m.

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.