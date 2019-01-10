CATCO is Kids brings a little warmth to Columbus

× Expand Photos courtesy of Sarah Mills Bacha

The winter weather has finally arrived, which may be good or bad depending on your interest. Regardless, staying warm is a must. This weekend, CATCO is Kids is kicking off their first 2019 production and it’s sure to bring some sunshine and warmth to these snowy days.

Perfect for the whole family, mark your calendar for the CATCO is Kids performance of Sunshine, running January 11-20 at the Shedd Theatre.

The performance tells the story of the grumpy landlord Mr. Sunshine who likes peace and quiet, but then a music teacher rents his unit and his whole life is turned around. Based on a book by Ludwig Bemelmans, the stage production was written by Jennifer Draganski and features music and lyrics by

John O’Neil and lyrics by Sean Hartley.

Before attending the performance, check out the Sunshine Playguide, a pamphlet created by the group that shares facts about the show, and includes activities kids and guardians can do together – like visiting your local library to read the book Sunshine, or writing a journal entry describing thoughts and feelings about the story. There is even a craft where kids can create their own musical instrument with basic household products. CATCO hopes the Playguide encourages creativity and produces an insightful reflection.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Sarah Mills Bacha

About CATCO

CATCO’S theatre program was created for Central Ohio’s young theater lovers and inspires kids onstage, offstage, in the classroom and throughout the community. CATCO is Kids offers acting classes and in-school programs.

CATCO also created more than 20 summer camps for kids who want to explore their creative side and interact with performing arts educators.

In past years, CATCO and CATCO is Kids have produced plays like The Last Smoker in American, The Twelve Dates of Christmas and The Final Table.

Future performances in 2019 include Babe, The Sheep Pig, Seussical KIDS, and Haroun and the Sea of Stories.

For more information about showtimes, visit the CATCO 2018-2019 schedule. And to purchase tickets to Sunshine, click here.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.