All Rise for Ron Swanson

The legendary Nick Offerman is on the road and stopping by Columbus Nov. 22 for his All Rise Tour, which covers 37 cities across the U.S.

Best known for his role as Ron Swanson on NBC’s Parks and Recreation, the modern renaissance man also has a woodshop in the heart of Hollywood, Offerman Workshop. His All Rise show will take the audience behind the scenes of his life on set and in the shop to discuss his woodworking misadventures and coveted fashion tips, while sparking laughter with unexpected tangents and quality stand-up.

All Rise isn’t just your average comedy show—it’s a look into the mind of Nick Offerman, complete with rants, blunt humor, politics, music and maybe even a few dance moves. Those that love Offerman’s characters are sure to love his on-stage performance, written by himself and directed by his wife, actress Megan Mullally.

You can encounter Nick Offerman in a lot of different places—on screen, at the bookstore, and now, on stage. The prolific star has written 3 semi-autobiographical novels in less than a decade, and his renowned woodshop is where he spends his time as a professional boat builder. He even has an instructional DVD released in 2008 called Fine Woodstrip Canoe Building with Nick Offerman, in which he paid the videographer with a canoe.

Of course, he has acted in Parks and Recreation, Fargo, and The Founder on television and in many movies dating back to the 90’s. He has previously toured in 2017 on his Full Bush comedy tour.

Offerman performs Friday night at 8 p.m. A few tickets are still available through Ticketmaster with prices starting at $50. For more information about the show and other performances in Columbus, visit columbus-theater.com.

Check out the rest of WeekendScene here.

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.