A romantic evening with CSO Flamenco Festival

Not sure what to do for date night? Experience a romantic performance as The Columbus Symphony presents the Spanish Flamenco Festival March 1-2. Starting at 8 p.m., the show will take place at the newly renovated Palace Theatre, which received a $2.5 million facelift and reopened in November 2018.

The program features guest conductor John Axelrod, local flamenco star Griset Damas and the Flamenco Company of Columbus.

The full program includes Danzas fantasticas by Joaquín Turina Pérez, La Vida Breve: Danse Espagnole No. 1 by Manuel de Falla, and concludes with the enchanting New World Symphony – Symphony No. 9 by Antonín Dvořák.

Before and After Performances

Before the performances, attendees are invited to attend a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion with John Axelrod and Ohio Dominican University Professor of English Jeremy Glazier.

Immediately following the performances, attendees can indulge in sangria tasting and a flamenco demonstration by the featured dancer, Griset Damas.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center, online at www.columbussymphony.com, or you can call 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000. Rather wait until the day of the show? The CAPA Ticket Center is open two hours before each performance.

Who is in the show?

Guest Conductor John Axelrod

Musical director of the Royal Seville Symphony Orchestra, Axelrod has a diverse repertoire, innovative programming and charismatic performance style. Axelrod is widely recognized as one of today’s leading conductors and is sought after by orchestras throughout the world.

Featured Dance Artist Griset Damas

Born in Havana, Damas began a ballet career at age 8. She has worked for the Escuela Nacional de Arte and the Ballet Español de Cuba.

In 2014, Damas vacationed to the U.S. and was invited by Columbus-based Flamenco de Corazon to teach a flamenco workshop. Damas’s journey didn’t end there. She now works for the Powell Dance Academy as a ballet and pointe teacher, and teaches intensive flamenco courses at the Dublin Dance Center and Gymnastics, and BalletMet.

Flamenco Company of Columbus

In 2015, Damas created the Flamenco Company of Columbus – the only group performing flamenco music and dance in Ohio. The group is dedicated to the study and development of this world-renowned genre.

