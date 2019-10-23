Post-Thanksgiving comfort with Lululemon

The only thing people enjoy more than delicious warm turkey and stuffing is the unavoidable nap that follows a Thanksgiving feast. Ditch your formal holiday attire and change into something stylish and comfortable from Lululemon, which recently opened a pop-up store in the Short North. These sleek clothes are more than loungewear – sport this look while Black Friday shopping, hiking in the crisp autumn air or relaxing at Sunday brunch. – Lydia Freudenberg

Still Lotus Sweater *Reversible. $128 ABC Jogger (black) and On the Fly 7/8 Pant (maroon). $128 and $98 Rest Less Pullover. $88 High Lines Pullover. $108 Tundra Trek Full Zip. $198