Columbus Fashion Council launches!

Something new and exciting is making-way in Columbus and it’s pretty stylish.

Give a warm welcome to the Columbus Fashion Council.

CFC has been ten years in that making and is actually a product of Fashion Week Columbus, an annual week-long fashion program that showcases emerging designers in central Ohio. As for CFC, the organization is a “joint effort between regional municipalities, fashion organizations and other business stakeholders.”

Basically, CFC is the umbrella and oversees most, if not all, the magic – fashion-related programs, the Fashion Sister City Program, Fashion Awards Ball, Philanthropy Meet Fashion, Runways to Storefront, and will partner with programs such as CBUS Retail, Easton Fashion Night and Buyers & Press Meet.

And you can bet this council is legit, the board of directors will consist of professionals from LBrands, Abercrombie & Fitch, CCAD and more folks from locally-based, art-driven industries.

“I am looking forward to building this invaluable platform for designers, brands, and interested stakeholders,” says Board President and Founding Member Lubna Najjar in a recent press release.

The best part? You can get involved. CFC will offer various memberships to individuals, independent designers, business and schools. The membership will include access to industry information, specials rates on fashion-related events trade shows, marketplaces and more.

The website is brand-spankin’ new and totally worth the check-out. From a calendar of events to programs associated with CFC and local fashion news, this site is your guide to everything fashion in central Ohio. Plus, it plans on featuring a career development platform where businesses can highlight and recruit new talent for internships or mentorships.

The organization is more than promotions and events, it’s also focused on creating new and exciting programs with fashion businesses and groups to help improve the fashion industry in central Ohio. Some of its exciting endeavors include

Cultivating an international economic presence by working with emerging fashion cities such as Las Vegas, Dallas, Naples, Dubai, Vancouver and more.

Offering grants to fashion organizations and fashion related projects

Proving scholarships to fashion design students

Offering opportunities for small quantity apparel manufacturing, and Product Testing and Industry standard practices

Get inspired and learn more about Columbus Fashion Council at www.columbusfashioncouncil.org.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.