Businesses celebrate Pride Month with colorful apparel

Time to fly your red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple flag – it’s Pride Month.

June honors the LGBTQ community and its social movements, which means it’s time to represent and wear the colorful clothing associated with the month. From rainbow striped socks to shirts preaching “Love for all,” the movement is constantly evolving and shifting with the time – and like any fashionista, your wardrobe should evolve, too.

From big companies to local businesses and even web-exclusive outlets, learn where to find your Pride Month apparel.

Express

Based out of yours truly – Columbus – Express is rolling out its first-ever Pride campaign. Titled Love Unites, the apparel collection is in collaboration with GLAAD, a non-governmental organization founded by LGBTQ people in the media, and OUT Magazine. The series also features unique and personal stories from a handful of individuals.

As for the garments, 35 pieces are included and features hoodies, tees, tanks and more with the iconic rainbow detail displayed in techniques such as tie-dye, piping, edging and embossing.

Through July 15, Express will donate 25 percent of the net income of each item to GLADD, with a minimum donation of $100,000. And you can bet this collection will formally be a part of Columbus Pride, set for June 14-16.

The collection is available in all Express stores and online at Express.com.

H&M

The Swedish-based clothing company, H&M, is also jumping into the Pride parade.

The modern and hip collection – titled Stay True, Stay You – is perfect for any and all wanting to represent. According to the H&M website, the company is “celebrating love, equality and togetherness in all its glory.”

Items include t-shirts with baby rainbows or Pride flags, crop tops with the collections name in rainbow ombre, sequin flipping shirts with LOVE/NYC written across, colorful crossbody bags and more.

Plus, 10 percent of the global sale price from the collection will support the work of the United Nations’ Free & Equal campaign. The collection also dropped with a powerful video, check it out below.

Click here and start shopping now so you’re ready for Columbus Pride.

Target

Back with another Pride collection, Target is rolling out it’s spunky #TakePride series that features garments for all ages.

For the adults, shop tees and tanks to that feature rainbow cats, quotes including “YASSS QUEEN!” and “Team Pride,” graphic tanks with pride happy pandas and dinosaurs, sequin tops, swimsuits, and more. Tykes can sport faux-fur rainbow hoodies, Love is Love T-shirts and more. And don’t forget to stock up on rainbow pins, bandanas and totes.

The collection is so much more than clothing though. Target is also spotlighting several LGBTQ community members and showcasing some of their favorite household items. Shop colorful grill tools, Harry’s shaving kits, rainbow unicorn wine corks and more.

#TakePride is up and available. Click here to start filling your cart.

The Local Scene

What’s Columbus Pride without giving love to Cbus? If you’re wanting to shop local, many stores throughout the city are celebrating and selling Pride-themed garments and merchandise. In terms of the Short North Arts District, visit these clothing shops that are sure to hook you up with rainbow gear. Other stores are celebrating Pride Month, too.

And mark your calendar for PRIDE Hop in the Short North, set for June 16 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shops throughout the district will open early to support the 37th Annual Pride Parade, which will take formation on High Street during the hop.

Esty is Going Rainbow

You can also support artisans during Pride Month by visiting Etsy. The pride clothing tag features more than 19,300 results, so you’ll defiantly find something perfect for the occasion. Click here to start shopping.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.