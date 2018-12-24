Bundling up doesn't have to be boring

For the past few months, sporting a heavy or light jacket has been normal. But now it’s some of the coldest months – January and February. Bone-chilling temperatures require sacrificing your unique style, though. Check out some of the latest trends for heavy winter coats, and how you can stay warm while looking hot.

Photos by Lydia Freudenberg A 3-in-1 heavy black trench coat available at Tigertree in the Short North. Remove the top section for a separate shrugged jacket and reveal a double button vest with belt. Reverse the two pieces to create a more streamlined, classic peacoat. $268

Truly Trench

A popular look that has been sprouting up this season is a long, double-breasted button trench coat with a masculine vibe. Instead of the classic beige, try a black, dark purple or even bright green to bring some color to a gray season.

And make sure when purchasing a winter trench coat that it’s lined and features a heavier material – spring trench coats are often unlined and thinner.

Full-Fledged Fur or Just a Touch

Even though fur and faux-fur have long been classics, mid-thigh length coats made entirely of fur-like material are making a strong comeback. Known for their warmth and posh look, fur-like coats can be worn formally or casually. Pair it with evening attire or a t-shirt and jeans; you’ll be surprised at the coat’s versatility.

Not wanting a full-fledged fur coat? Try a long overcoat or short parka with a fur collar for extra warmth and style.

× 1 of 2 Expand Fabtique, located at The Shoppes on Lane, features a blush colored fur coat with a dark green strip on both sleeves. $250 × 2 of 2 Expand Talbots, available at The Shoppes on Lane, debuts a bright yet very classic wool overcoat with simple black fur collar. $329 Prev Next

Happy Go Lucky, nestled in the Short North, has a classic overcoat with a fun yet traditional plaid pattern. $367

Plenty of Plaid

If you haven’t noticed, plaid and checks have been dominating the winter season. Try a wool overcoat with bold checks or a traditional plaid. And even though it’s a trending look, the patterns are actually classic designs seen throughout the 20th century.

Classic Parka

The parka is perfect for a harsh Ohio winter. Instead of a basic knee-length anorak, though, try a quilted material with a sheen, a puffy coat that features a matching belt, or a darkly colored parka with a bright faux-fur lining.

Also look for parka hood drawstrings that feature large fur-like puff balls on the end, which are making a statement this winter.

× 1 of 2 Expand Jolie Occasions, in the heart of the Short North, presents a spunky, light pink parka with a thick, black fur hood. Who says parkas have to be gray or black? $140 × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

× Accessorizing the Coat Large lapel? Classic overcoats can expose the neck, making it undesirable for cold weather. Instead of ditching the coat, pair it with a large checkered-pattern shawl or a faux-fur infinity scarf.

Too big? Cinch a long coat with an oversized leather belt. Use the buckles and holes, or knot the belt for a unique style.

No hood? Try a hooded scarf that not only keeps the head warm but the back of the neck stays toasty. If that’s too much scarf, sport a wool or leather beret; a classic cap that’s popping up this winter.

Lydia Freudenberg is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.