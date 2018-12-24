Bundling up doesn't have to be boring

The coldest months are here, but that doesn't mean fashion is frozen

by

For the past few months, sporting a heavy or light jacket has been normal. But now it’s some of the coldest months – January and February. Bone-chilling temperatures require sacrificing your unique style, though. Check out some of the latest trends for heavy winter coats, and how you can stay warm while looking hot. 

Truly Trench

  • A popular look that has been sprouting up this season is a long, double-breasted button trench coat with a masculine vibe. Instead of the classic beige, try a black, dark purple or even bright green to bring some color to a gray season.

And make sure when purchasing a winter trench coat that it’s lined and features a heavier material – spring trench coats are often unlined and thinner.  

Full-Fledged Fur or Just a Touch

  • Even though fur and faux-fur have long been classics, mid-thigh length coats made entirely of fur-like material are making a strong comeback. Known for their warmth and posh look, fur-like coats can be worn formally or casually. Pair it with evening attire or a t-shirt and jeans; you’ll be surprised at the coat’s versatility.

Not wanting a full-fledged fur coat? Try a long overcoat or short parka with a fur collar for extra warmth and style.

×

1 of 2

Fabtique - Lane - $250.JPG

Fabtique, located at The Shoppes on Lane, features a blush colored fur coat with a dark green strip on both sleeves. $250

×

2 of 2

Talbots - Lane - $329.JPG

Talbots, available at The Shoppes on Lane, debuts a bright yet very classic wool overcoat with simple black fur collar. $329

Plenty of Plaid

  • If you haven’t noticed, plaid and checks have been dominating the winter season. Try a wool overcoat with bold checks or a traditional plaid. And even though it’s a trending look, the patterns are actually classic designs seen throughout the 20th century.

Classic Parka

  • The parka is perfect for a harsh Ohio winter. Instead of a basic knee-length anorak, though, try a quilted material with a sheen, a puffy coat that features a matching belt, or a darkly colored parka with a bright faux-fur lining.

Also look for parka hood drawstrings that feature large fur-like puff balls on the end, which are making a statement this winter.

×

1 of 2

Jolie 2 - SN - $140.JPG

Jolie Occasions, in the heart of the Short North, presents a spunky, light pink parka with a thick, black fur hood. Who says parkas have to be gray or black? $140

×

2 of 2

Jolie 6 - SN - $140.JPG

Lydia Freudenberg is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Tags

by