Picks & Previews | CityScene March 2019

Arnold Sports Festival

February 28 – March 3

Throughout Columbus

With more than 20,000 athletes from 80 nations, this is the nation’s largest sports festival. It features more than 70 sports ranging from equestrian to bodybuilding, including new events such as pickleball, axe throwing and body painting. www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

CAPA presents Babe, The Sheep Pig

March 1-10, showtimes vary

Van Fleet Theatre, CPAC

Based on the popular movie, Babe, comes Babe, The Sheep Pig. This adorable performance is full of farmyard heroes, villains and, of course, a piglet who aspires to succeed at the Grand Challenge Sheep Dog Trials. www.catco.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Spanish Flamenco Festival

March 1-2, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra will return to the Palace Theatre in a concert featuring flamenco star, Griset Damas for the Spanish Flamenco Festival. Conducted by John Axel rod, the show will feature music inspired by adventure and Spanish exoticism. www.columbussymphony.com

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Brahms Horn Trio

March 2, 5:30 p.m.

Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 S. High St., Worthington

ProMusica concertmaster Katherine McLin and principal horn Stephanie Blaha collaborate with guest pianist Andrew Cambell for a night of music including Brahm’s Horn Trio, Op. 40. www.promusicacolumbus.org

Bryn Du Art Show

March 5-24, times vary

Bryn Du Mansion, 537 Jones Rd., Granville

The 15th annual Bryn Du Art Show is a juried exhibition held on a historic Federal style Granville mansion featuring both professional and amateur artists. www.bryndu.com

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Sleeping Beauty

March 8-10. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

The collaboration of the New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre and the New Albany Symphony presents Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty. The performance features the New Albany Ballet Children’s Theatre and live music by the New Albany Symphony Orchestra. www.newalbanysymphony.net

Aziz Ansari: Road To Nowhere

March 10, 7:30 p.m.

The Palace Theater, 34 W. Broad St.

Aziz Ansari is an American actor, producer, writer and comedian known for his role as Tom Haverford on NBC’s Parks and Recreation. www.columbus-theater.com

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Nothing But the Blues

March 14-17

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

March madness kicks off with the CJO getting own and dirty in blues country with Nothing But the Blues, featuring windy city blues vocalist and harmonicist Omar Coleman and saxophonist Joel Frahm. www.jazzartsgroup.com

Columbus Symphony presents Nordic Myths Festival

March 15-16, showtimes vary

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Finnish myths from The Kaleva come to life through conductor Rossen Milanov, pianist Alessio Bax and video artist Jason Gay. www.columbussymphony.com

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

March 16, 7 a.m.

Throughout Dublin

All-day festivities include a pancake breakfast, inflation celebration, a parade and the Blarney Bash, featuring Irish dancing, live music and the Blarney Bash, featuring Irish dancing, live music and the Best Legs in a Kilt contest. www.dublinohiousa.gov

Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents Live Loud/Live Proud

March 16-17, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

The Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus features music, sensational dancing and performers celebrating the differences that make us unique and ties that bind the world together. www.columbusgaymenschorus.com

Broadway in Columbus presents Rent

March 19-24, showtimes vary

The Palace Theater, 34 W. Broad St.

Johnathon Larson’s RENT continues to speak to audiences across generations as the rock musical returns to the stage for its 20th anniversary touring production. www.columbus.broadway.com

CAPA presents Punch Brothers

March 20, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Punch Brothers are the quintet of mandolinist Christ Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny and violinist Gave Witcher. www.capa.com

Jurassic Park in Concert

March 23, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park features groundbreaking special effects and the film projected in HD with a full symphony orchestra performing the iconic John William score. www.columbussymphony.com

Shadowbox Live presents Crazy Sexy Cool

Through March 23, 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

The best original sketch comedy and rock ‘n’ roll from the 2018 season returns for an epic encore. www.shadowboxlive.org

Columbus Dance Theatre presents Columbus Dances Fellowship Concert

March 29-30, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Fisher Theatre, 592 E. Main St.

This free annual event features performances by five Columbus area dancers who have been awarded fellowships in partnership with the Greater Columbus Arts Council. www.columbusdancetheatre.com

TobyMac

March 31, 7:00 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

TobyMac brings the popular HITS DEEP Tour to the Schottenstein Center along with Jeremy Camp, Jordan Feliz, Ryan Stevenson, We are Messengers and Aaron Cole. www.schottensteincenter.com