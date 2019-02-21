Picks & Previews | CityScene March 2019

Emma Howells
Arnold Sports Festival
February 28 – March 3
Throughout Columbus
With more than 20,000 athletes from 80 nations, this is the nation’s largest sports festival. It features more than 70 sports ranging from equestrian to bodybuilding, including new events such as pickleball, axe throwing and body painting. www.arnoldsportsfestival.com
CAPA presents Babe, The Sheep Pig
March 1-10, showtimes vary
Van Fleet Theatre, CPAC
Based on the popular movie, Babe, comes Babe, The Sheep Pig. This adorable performance is full of farmyard heroes, villains and, of course, a piglet who aspires to succeed at the Grand Challenge Sheep Dog Trials. www.catco.org
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Spanish Flamenco Festival
March 1-2, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra will return to the Palace Theatre in a concert featuring flamenco star, Griset Damas for the Spanish Flamenco Festival. Conducted by John Axel rod, the show will feature music inspired by adventure and Spanish exoticism. www.columbussymphony.com
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Brahms Horn Trio
March 2, 5:30 p.m.
Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 S. High St., Worthington
ProMusica concertmaster Katherine McLin and principal horn Stephanie Blaha collaborate with guest pianist Andrew Cambell for a night of music including Brahm’s Horn Trio, Op. 40. www.promusicacolumbus.org
Bryn Du Art Show
March 5-24, times vary
Bryn Du Mansion, 537 Jones Rd., Granville
The 15th annual Bryn Du Art Show is a juried exhibition held on a historic Federal style Granville mansion featuring both professional and amateur artists. www.bryndu.com
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Sleeping Beauty
March 8-10. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
The collaboration of the New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre and the New Albany Symphony presents Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty. The performance features the New Albany Ballet Children’s Theatre and live music by the New Albany Symphony Orchestra. www.newalbanysymphony.net
Aziz Ansari: Road To Nowhere
March 10, 7:30 p.m.
The Palace Theater, 34 W. Broad St.
Aziz Ansari is an American actor, producer, writer and comedian known for his role as Tom Haverford on NBC’s Parks and Recreation. www.columbus-theater.com
Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Nothing But the Blues
March 14-17
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
March madness kicks off with the CJO getting own and dirty in blues country with Nothing But the Blues, featuring windy city blues vocalist and harmonicist Omar Coleman and saxophonist Joel Frahm. www.jazzartsgroup.com
Columbus Symphony presents Nordic Myths Festival
March 15-16, showtimes vary
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Finnish myths from The Kaleva come to life through conductor Rossen Milanov, pianist Alessio Bax and video artist Jason Gay. www.columbussymphony.com
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
March 16, 7 a.m.
Throughout Dublin
All-day festivities include a pancake breakfast, inflation celebration, a parade and the Blarney Bash, featuring Irish dancing, live music and the Blarney Bash, featuring Irish dancing, live music and the Best Legs in a Kilt contest. www.dublinohiousa.gov
Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents Live Loud/Live Proud
March 16-17, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
The Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus features music, sensational dancing and performers celebrating the differences that make us unique and ties that bind the world together. www.columbusgaymenschorus.com
Broadway in Columbus presents Rent
March 19-24, showtimes vary
The Palace Theater, 34 W. Broad St.
Johnathon Larson’s RENT continues to speak to audiences across generations as the rock musical returns to the stage for its 20th anniversary touring production. www.columbus.broadway.com
CAPA presents Punch Brothers
March 20, 8 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Punch Brothers are the quintet of mandolinist Christ Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny and violinist Gave Witcher. www.capa.com
Jurassic Park in Concert
March 23, 8 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
The 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park features groundbreaking special effects and the film projected in HD with a full symphony orchestra performing the iconic John William score. www.columbussymphony.com
Shadowbox Live presents Crazy Sexy Cool
Through March 23, 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.
The best original sketch comedy and rock ‘n’ roll from the 2018 season returns for an epic encore. www.shadowboxlive.org
Columbus Dance Theatre presents Columbus Dances Fellowship Concert
March 29-30, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Fisher Theatre, 592 E. Main St.
This free annual event features performances by five Columbus area dancers who have been awarded fellowships in partnership with the Greater Columbus Arts Council. www.columbusdancetheatre.com
TobyMac
March 31, 7:00 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
TobyMac brings the popular HITS DEEP Tour to the Schottenstein Center along with Jeremy Camp, Jordan Feliz, Ryan Stevenson, We are Messengers and Aaron Cole. www.schottensteincenter.com