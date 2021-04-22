Your Academy Awards cheat sheet

The 93rd Academy Awards will be streaming on ABC this Sunday, April 25 with its slew of actors, actresses, accolades and more.

Do you know what to watch for?

While the Golden Globes begin the film season, the Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, will end it by honoring movies released last year.

The big title films this year with nominations predicted to win include The Father, Minari, Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and more.

For Actor in a Leading Role, the late Chadwick Boseman, widely known for his role as the Black Panther in the Marvel franchise, is predicted to win for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

For the past 10 years, a Golden Globe Winner for Best Actress has also won the Oscar. This would slate Andra Day for her performance in The United States vs. Billie Holiday as the winner.

One of this year’s acting nominees, Anthony Hopkins, was also nominated in 2020, and 11 of this year’s acting nominees are nominated for the first time.

A few records have already been set by this year’s nominations.

Thirty-two percent of the nominees are women, making this year the Oscar’s highest percentage of women yet with 70 women receiving a total of 76 nominations. For the first time in history, two women, Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao, have been nominated for best director.

Leslie Odom Jr. broke a record as the first man and fourth person to receive acting and song nominations for the same film, One Night in Miami.

Steven Yeun is honored to be the first ever Asian American actor recognized in the best actor category.

Nine actors of color were nominated this year, including David Kaluuya, Viola Davis, LaKeith Stanfield, Riz Ahmed and Youn Yuh-Jung among other aforementioned actors.

Netflix is the most nominated studio with 35 films, and Amazon trails behind with 12.

The film with the most nominations is Mank with 11.

For the best international feature film, 97 countries submitted movies. Of the 97, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Hong Kong, Romania and Tunisia received nominations. Collective is the first Romanian film to be nominated while The Man Who Sold His Skin is the first Tunisian.

Fun fast facts about the Oscars

The total cost of this year’s ceremony is $40 million.

It takes 900 hours for 18 workers to install the red carpet.

Each 24k gold statue is estimated around $400.

Two of the Best Picture nominated films had budgets of $5 million or less.

The Oscars will be televised in 225 different countries and territories.

Six rules were added to prevent a repeat of the La La Land / Moonlight mishap.

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.