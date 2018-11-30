Watershed Distillery Announces new annual event

A note from Watershed Distillery Marketing Manager Claire Spurlock:

Photo courtesy of Watershed Distillery

I’m eager to pass along information about an upcoming event happening at Watershed Distillery. Next Saturday, December 8, we are hosting our first annual Nocinofest + Holiday Open House. There, we’ll introduce an exclusive product release available only in the Watershed bottle shop while supplies last: Barrel Aged Nocino. We’ve been waiting patiently for our spent bourbon barrels to impart some magic on slightly sweet, nutty Nocino – and that patience has finally paid off. There will be a limited number of cases available for purchase beginning on 12/8. We’re excited to share this spirit with the community, along with a variety of Nocino-based cocktails, treats, coffee from our friends and local roasters, Ramble, games, and gifts galore.

The action takes place between 12-3pm, and distillery tours will be offered on the hour beginning at noon. The event is open to all ages and is free to attend. More information is available on our Facebook event page.

