Top five places to get pumpkin pie in Columbus

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and nothing screams “Happy Holidays” like pumpkin pie. If you can’t make it home for the holidays this year and are afraid to miss out on your grandma’s delicious pie, we have the perfect spots for you to check out. Skip the hassle of going the homemade route and pick one up! Spend more time with the people you love and less time in the kitchen. Not sure where to go? CityScene has you covered!

Here are our top five picks on where to get pumpkin pie in Columbus (in no particular order):

Dough Mama

Dough Mama’s menu is strongly influenced by stick-to-your-bones

Americana with a twist, while still being conscientious of health, dietary diversity, well-being, and innovation. Everything in each dish is entirely made from scratch using high-quality ingredients with a focus on local sourcing. Their brown butter pumpkin pie has a flaky butter pie crust filled with a creamy, spiced pumpkin and roasted sweet potato blend custard. It’s a deliciously rich version of the classic, perfect for the holiday season!

Price: $32

Location(s): 3335 N. High St. Columbus, OH and 730 S. High St. Columbus, OH

Just Pies

Not only is Just Pie’s classic pumpkin pie an amazing selection, they also have two twists on the classic that are delicious! They also have a Pumpkin Cream Cheese pie; pumpkin and cream cheese, what can go wrong? Their Pumpkin Praline pie is the perfect blend of two seasonal favorites: pumpkin on the bottom with a rich layer of pecan on top! Pick your favorite of the three and dig in!

Price: Small: $7, Medium: $12, Large: $17

Location: 736 Northfield Rd. Westerville, OH

Bake Me Happy

Bake Me Happy is the perfect spot to fill all your gluten-free and pumpkin needs. When it comes to flavor and texture, they’ve mastered the mix by using different gluten-free flours for different pies. Their pumpkin pie is perfectly spiced, creamy and rich. It is traditional, yet elevated to a whole new yummy level.

Price: Mini: $10, Regular: $25

Location: 106 E. Moler St. Columbus, OH

Smith Farm Market

Smith Farm Market was inspired by the owner, Julie Witten’s, Grandma Sally’s pies. Witten perfected her grandma’s two crust pies and works meticulously to fill them with perfect ingredients. Smith Farm Market is a family owned and operated business that provides homegrown and fresh baked pies that are perfect for the holiday season.

Price: $12.99

Location: 3341 Winchester Pike Columbus, OH

Pattycake Bakery

Pattycake Bakery’s organic pumpkin pie uses local, house-roasted pumpkins from Three Creeks Produce. Their organic whole wheat crust and classic pumpkin filling has just the right amount of warm winter spices and rich, creamy pumpkin. Pattycake Bakery’s items are always made from scratch, using the finest primarily organic, all vegan, and 100% natural ingredients, allowing you to feel better about indulging in something so delicious!

Price: $26

Location: 3009 N. High St. Columbus, OH

Alex Moreno is a social media coordinator. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com