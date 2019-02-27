These FREE adult art classes may help your stress

The Foundations Recovery Network website reports that art therapy has been an effective method for more than 100 years. Picking up a paintbrush or a lump of clay to explore and express feelings can help with mental illness, overall wellbeing and more.

On top of that, The American Psychological Association reported in 2017 that 75 percent of Americans felt a least one symptom of stress within the past month; a four percent increases from 2016.

Take a deep breath, it’s all going to be OK.

An upcoming art workshop for adults can be a great resource to help with your stress and worries.

Provided by the Arts Council of Westerville in partnership with local entities, The Power of the Arts FREE Workshop for Adults is set for Saturday, March 9, 1-4 p.m.

Choose to participate in TWO 45-minutes sessions – and act fast! The deadline to signup is March 4.

Available Classes (It’s all free!)

Music Moves: Get moving and feel alive. Focusing “on the connections of movement and music to relaxation, reflection and interpretation,” you’ll find that moving to the beat can improve emotional, social, physical and cognitive health and overall wellbeing.

Artfully Yours: Most can agree that painting can promote expression, emotional growth and healing. Pick up a paintbrush and experiment with watercolor techniques in this visual workshop.

Voices of Expression: For some, expressing thoughts and feelings on the page can be therapeutic. Learn storytelling techniques, poetic response and free-thought writing.

Responding to Music: More reflection and less movement, this second music-themed course involves listening to music in hopes of simulating brain waves and memories, help develop an awareness of life and bring joy.

Can’t pick one? No worries! You can partake in TWO FREE courses. Registration ends March 4, so email artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com with your top choices.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.