Science Museum Group’s releases collection

Courtesy of the Science Museum Group

In a world where everything revolves around a high number of views and shares more people are increasingly craving the opposite, the excitement of discovering something enigmatic.

The Science Museum Group’s “Never Been Seen” collection shows objects that have never been seen online before. Every time you refresh their webpage, an object with zero views is shown, making you the very first person to see it.

The museum’s collection serves you a photo of an object from one of the U.K.’s science-focused museums each time you refresh their page. They constantly add new photographs online, so viewers can spend a few minutes with the collection and be the first in the world to discover an object that has never been seen online before.

With more than 350,000 objects and archives, The Science Museum Group shares an unparalleled collection spanning science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine with over five million visitors each year as the world’s leading group of science museums.

The “Never Been Seen” collection has been released as part of the museum's ambitious project to share more of the Science Museum Group Collection with audiences across the world.

The collection is one of a series of digital tools released by the Science Museum Group Collection, including the Random Object Generator slideshow, Museum in a Tab, What the machine saw, and a tool that allowed Animal Crossing fans to add objects from its collection to their island.

Sanaya Attari is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.