Polaris Fashion Place expands hours

Polaris Fashion Place will begin extending its operating hours to open at 11 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday on Monday, Oct. 12. Sunday hours will remain the same from noon to 6 p.m. The new hours will allow guests more time to safely dine, shop and enjoy the town center, found at 1500 Polaris Parkway Columbus, OH.

In honor of longer shopping days, we have created our CityScenes Picks for the best places to go on your trips to Polaris Fashion Place!

CityScene Picks:

Bubbles Tea & Juice Co.: Located at the upper level of the food court and on the lower level near the Play Area, this is the perfect spot to begin your trip! Grab some juice, smoothies, or tea to sip on while roaming.

Saks Fifth Avenue: A one-stop-shop, Saks is one of the world’s pre-eminent specialty retailers and is known for its designer collections. Saks Fifth Avenue sells assortments of handbags, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics and home furnishings. A perfect stop to view anything and everything you might be in the market for.

LUSH Cosmetics: Located on the lower level between Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy’s, LUSHoffers scented selections of ethical skin care, hair care and bath and body luxuries loaded with natural ingredients. LUSH makes effective products made from ethically and sustainably sourced essential oils and ingredients. Their products are perfect to help relax during these unprecedented times.

Apple Store: Located between JCPenney and Von Maur, the Apple Store is the best place to try all of the new Apple products and get any questions answered by experts. You can also take a free workshop to learn something new in the technology world.

Buckeye Corner: Located at the Polaris Lifestyle Center, this store is perfect for all Buckeye fans, especially as we near football season. Here you can shop all Ohio State apparel and fan gear and get into the Scarlet and Gray spirit.

Brio Tuscan Grille: Located at the Grand Entrance, Brio is the perfect restaurant to finish your trip with! With a wide menu ranging from steaks, seafood, pasta and flatbreads, Brio has consistently received rave reviews by guests, ensuring you’ll leave satisfied before heading home. Brio offers lunch and dinner daily, weekend brunch, private dining rooms, carryout and a children's menu.

Polaris Fashion Place remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all customers. In regards to COVID-19, Polaris has proactively implemented additions to their Code of Conduct, while continuing their rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices many times per day. Polaris Fashion Place will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

Hours of operation for tenants may vary, so guests are encouraged to call ahead and follow alongon Facebook and Instagram @polarisfashionplace for the most up-to-date information.

Alex Moreno is a social media coordinator. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.