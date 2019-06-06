Panera Bread fundraises for Dayton tornado victims

Chip in for Dayton

The recent tornado destruction left parts of Dayton in dire shape, with many people needing help repairing their lives.

Covelli Enterprises, the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, decided to help. The company donated 35,000 bottles of water to the Foodbank in Dayton and launched Chip in for Dayton, a fundraising initiative.

Through June 16 at participating Panera Bread locations in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus and Central Ohio, 25 cents from every cookie sold will be donated to the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund. Any cookie is allowed - and every penny counts.

Check your nearest location to see if your location is participating.

Ways you can help

Buildings, homes, business and lives were destroyed by the deadly tornados. Many people are still struggling to cope with the damages and need help from the community to get back on their feet.

You can help by donating to the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund HERE.

You can also support The Foodbank in Dayton by supplying bottled water and non-perishable food items. The Foodbank is also looking for volunteers to help.

There are TONS more ways to help each individual l area that was affected by the destruction. To get full details, click HERE.