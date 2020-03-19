Northstar offers drive-up brunch March 22

Columbus residents know there’s nothing quite like a delicious Sunday brunch at Northstar Cafe. If you’ve been missing the Cloud Nine Pancakes and Northstar Burger, we have good news.

While a dine-in experience is no longer possible, Northstar is hosting a “Drive-In Brunch” this Sunday, March 22. It’s the Northstar brunch experience you know and love, but made socially distanced.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers can join the Northstar staff at Easton Town Center in the parking lot for a brunch experience like never before. Here’s what diners can expect:

The tried-and-true Northstar brunch menu, meaning ricotta pancakes, egg sandwiches and breakfast potatoes.

CEO Kevin Malhame on rollerblades, delivering food right to your car.

More than 100 $10 Easton gift cards to give away.

A Northstar playlist that diners can stream in their cars, featuring the mellow and upbeat music you’d typically hear inside. Think silent disco, but with more food.

** Courtesy of Belle Communication